Big Oak Cafe
Come on in and enjoy!
2761 Old Virginia St • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2761 Old Virginia St
Urbanna VA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Urbanna Seafood
Welcome to Urbanna Seafood and Raw Bar. We are the only waterside dining restaurant in the Urbanna area and we're easy to find because we are one of the stops on the Urbanna Trolley. But don't worry we are also easy to get to by boat or car. We offer fresh seafood items from Spicy Tugboat Shrimp to raw or steamed Local Oysters and every table has a beautiful waterfront view.
We hope you will join us for lunch with the family or for dinner to watch one of our beautiful sunsets on Robinson Creek.
Urbanna Seafood - Poolside Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
The Half Shell Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Bay Bound Bar and Grill
Saluda's Burger Bar!