Urbanna restaurants you'll love
Urbanna's top cuisines
Must-try Urbanna restaurants
More about The Half Shell Grill
The Half Shell Grill
250 Virginia St, Urbanna
|Popular items
|Club
|$10.00
turkey, ham, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, mayo.
|McDoogle Burger
|$12.00
Certified Angus Beef patty, american cheese, lettuce, pickles, onion, special sauce.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
lettuce, tomato, onion, honey mustard.
More about Big Oak Cafe
Big Oak Cafe
2761 Old Virginia St, Urbanna
More about Urbanna Seafood - Poolside Cafe
Urbanna Seafood - Poolside Cafe
679 Browns Lane, Urbanna