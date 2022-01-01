Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Urbanna restaurants you'll love

Urbanna restaurants
  • Urbanna

Urbanna's top cuisines

Seafood
Seafood
Must-try Urbanna restaurants

The Half Shell Grill image

 

The Half Shell Grill

250 Virginia St, Urbanna

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Club$10.00
turkey, ham, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, mayo.
McDoogle Burger$12.00
Certified Angus Beef patty, american cheese, lettuce, pickles, onion, special sauce.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.50
lettuce, tomato, onion, honey mustard.
More about The Half Shell Grill
Urbanna Seafood image

 

Urbanna Seafood

453 Johnsons Drive, Urbanna

No reviews yet
More about Urbanna Seafood
Big Oak Cafe image

 

Big Oak Cafe

2761 Old Virginia St, Urbanna

Avg 5 (73 reviews)
More about Big Oak Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Urbanna Seafood - Poolside Cafe

679 Browns Lane, Urbanna

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Urbanna Seafood - Poolside Cafe
