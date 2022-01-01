Go
Toast

Hole in the Wall Waterfront Grill

Bar & Grill. Serving fresh seafood and many homemade specials. Enjoy lunch and dinner with a water view. Please see menu on website for descriptions for on line ordering.

384 Old Ferry Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fish Tacos$18.95
Jumbo Shrimp Basket$20.95
*BACON* Cheese Burger$10.95
HITW Club$11.95
Crab Cakes Dinner$29.95
Crab Cake Sandwich$17.95
Shrimp Tacos$14.95
Water
The Classic$9.95
No Drink
See full menu

Location

384 Old Ferry Road

Gwynn VA

Sunday11:30 am - 7:50 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:20 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:20 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:30 am - 8:20 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:20 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:20 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Willaby's Cafe

No reviews yet

Serving on our outside deck and Curbside Take Out!

Farmasea

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

DREDGE

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Lulu Birds Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston