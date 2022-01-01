Hole in the Wall Waterfront Grill
Bar & Grill. Serving fresh seafood and many homemade specials. Enjoy lunch and dinner with a water view. Please see menu on website for descriptions for on line ordering.
384 Old Ferry Road
Popular Items
Location
384 Old Ferry Road
Gwynn VA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 7:50 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:20 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:20 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:20 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:20 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:20 pm
Nearby restaurants
Willaby's Cafe
Serving on our outside deck and Curbside Take Out!
Farmasea
Come in and enjoy!
DREDGE
Come on in and enjoy!
Lulu Birds Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!