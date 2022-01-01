Go
Toast

Billy Goat Coffee Cafe

We love serving coffee to the community that loves to drink it!

3690 N Mount Juliet Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cafe Latte$3.65
Espresso and your choice of milk steamed until smooth. Little foam. You can choose a flavor to add.
Keto stuffed biscuits$4.00
Our fat head dough filled with colby jack cheese and your choice of meat.
Chicken Salad$7.00
Your choice of bread topped with our house made chicken salad (chicken, mayo, celery, salt and pepper). You may add lettuce and tomato if you would like.
Bubble Tea$2.65
Golden Goat$4.30
Our white espresso (has a nutty flavor) white chocolate and your choice of steamed milk.
Croissant Sandwich$2.60
Muffin$2.10
Fresh baked muffins
Crazy Goat$4.60
Espresso, chocolate, peanut butter and our vanilla freeze all blended together for a sweet treat with a caffeine kick.
Hashbrown Casserole$2.15
See full menu

Location

3690 N Mount Juliet Rd

Mount Juliet TN

Sunday8:00 am - 12:01 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sunshine Cafe and Juicery

No reviews yet

We are a locally loved and locally owned fast casual healthy choice. We specialize in good food, fresh juices and real food smoothies.
Our mission is to serve our guests providing great service and superior products in an authentically genuine, welcoming atmosphere.
We are a Simply Awesome team, providing a Simply Awesome experience to Simply Awesome guests!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0251

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

CP Between the Lakes

No reviews yet

Good food. Cold beer. Great atmosphere.

Hibachi Jr.

No reviews yet

We are a fast paced Teppanyaki style of cooking known to many as Hibachi, where fresh assorted vegetables,steaks, seafoods,stir-fry noodles etc.. are seared, mixed & sautéed on the flat top griddle with a variety of seasonings and signature home made sauces.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston