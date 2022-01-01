Go
Billy Jack's Pizza Pub

10 Reviews

810 S. 3rd Avenue

Kearney, NE 68845

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Family Meal
Something for everyone in the family.
Includes (2) 14" pizzas of your choice and (2) sides/extras.
10" POPPER-oni Pizza$11.99
House Sauce, Pepperoni, Jalapeno, Bacon, Pizza Cheese, Cream Cheese
14" Mighty Meat Pizza$17.99
Pizza Sauce, Beef, Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Pizza Cheese
Pretzel Bites W/ Cheese Sauce$6.00
Crispy salty pretzel bites served with Cheese Sauce
10" Crab Rangoon$11.99
Garlic Parmesan, Cream Cheese, Bacon, Crab, Mozzarella, Spicy Asian Sauce
10" DYO Pizza$11.99
Design your pizza the way you want it.
10" Mighty Meat Pizza$11.99
Pizza Sauce, Beef, Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Pizza Cheese
14" DYO Pizza$17.99
14" Crab Rangoon$17.99
Garlic Parmesan, Cream Cheese, Bacon, Crab, Mozzarella, Spicy Asian Sauce
Cheesy Bread Sticks$6.00
Classic Crust with Garlic Parmesan Butter, Provolone Cheese, served with Marinara.
Attributes and Amenities

check markGift Cards
check markCurbside Pickup
check markDrive-Thru
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

810 S. 3rd Avenue, Kearney NE 68845

Directions

