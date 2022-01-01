Go
Toast

BIN 605

We are a local wine, beer a tapas bar. Come enjoy our unique atmosphere and relax!

2001 Hope Ct Suite 1

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

2001 Hope Ct Suite 1

Rapid City SD

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fork Real Community Cafe

No reviews yet

Fork Real Community Café is a fresh and unique dining concept located @ 324 St Joseph Street in Rapid City, SD. We offer a "home-feel" atmosphere with fresh, healthy meals Monday-Friday 11-1:30pm.

Aby's

No reviews yet

Beer. Wine. Music. Art

Sabor a Mexico - Rapid City

No reviews yet

Opening in 2008, we are a quaint, family-owned restaurant specializing in homemade, authentic Mexican food. Let us know how we are doing, we would love to hear from you!

Murphy's Pub & Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston