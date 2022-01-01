Go
Biscuit Head - Church St

823 S Church St Ste C

Popular Items

Classic Sandwich$7.00
Biscuit with egg, cheddar and choice of one side (Pic is with bacon as side)
Mimosa Fried Chicken Biscuit$10.00
Biscuit with mimosa fried chicken, sweet potato butter, sriracha slaw, and a poached egg
Biscuit and Gravy$8.00
Biscuit with your choice of gravy
Half Breakfast$8.00
Two eggs your way and one side served with a biscuit
Filthy Animal$13.00
Buttermilk biscuit, fried chicken, pimento cheese, bacon, scrambled eggs, smothered in gravy
GF and Vegan Biscuit$4.00
Grits with Pimento Cheese$3.50
Creamy stoneground grits topped with our homemade jalapeno pimento cheese
Full Breakfast$11.00
Two eggs your way and two sides served with a biscuit
Biscuit and$6.00
Biscuit with a choice of one side
(Pic with Fr. Chicken as side)
Regular Biscuit$3.00
Location

Greenville SC

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
