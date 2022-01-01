Go
Bistro d'Azur

Artisanal | French | Mediterranean
Bistro d'Azur pays homage to the culture and cuisine of Southern France using the freshest locally sourced ingredients to express the diverse flavors of the Cote d'Azur and the entire Mediterranean region; based in classic French fine-dining style and technique with influences from Spain, Greece, Northern Africa, and the Middle East. Bon appetit!

14 Academy Street

Popular Items

Roasted Filet Mignon
pearl onions, carrots, roasted potato, cabernet demi glace, fresh horseradish
Grilled Salmon
Grilled salmon with ratatouille, rosemary roasted potatoes, green olive tapenade, fresh lemon.
Roasted Rack of Lamb
string beans, carrots, lemon roasted potatoes, mint pistou
Arugula Salad
strawberries, chevre, pickled onion, fennel , orange vinaigrette
Roasted Amish Chicken
Apricot glazed half chicken, Brussels sprouts, baby carrots, and roasted potato.
Brisket
pearl onions, mushrooms, carrots, roasted potato, cabernet demi-glace
Shakshuka
Baked eggplant, tomato, squash, chickpeas, feta, spinach, fresh egg. Vegan option available.
Location

14 Academy Street

South Orange NJ

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

