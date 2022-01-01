Go
Black Lamb

An American Brasseire and Raw Bar from the team behind Boston's beloved restaurants Bar Mezzana and Shore Leave

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

571 Tremont St • $$

Avg 4.4 (2375 reviews)

Popular Items

Cubano$18.00
Pork butt, mayo, yellow mustard, pickles, sliced ham, swiss cheese, and mojo sauce.
Served on Iggy's ciabatta bread, pressed on the griddle to order.
Allergies -
Allium: pork butt
Egg: mayo
Dairy: swiss cheese
Gluten: bread
Nightshade: pork butt
Pork: not safe
Roasted Salmon$29.00
Faroe Island Salmon, seasoned with salt & pepper. Bok Choy, Chinese Broccoli, Thai Chili, Scallions
Lobster Ginger Broth - ginger, soy, lobster stock, garlic, coriander, scallion
Allergies -
Dairy: butter (can be omitted)
Allium: Charred Scallion
Nightshade: Chili Pepper
Seed: Thai Chili
Side Salad$7.00
Shaved fennel, shaved radish, shaved rainbow carrots, and fresh mint
Tossed with roasted shallot vinaigrette
Allergies -
Allium: dressing
Burger
your choice of beef, lamb or veggie
Fattoush Salad$15.00
Purple kale, arugula, pea leaves, snow peas, pea leaves, beets, pita, cucumbers, radish, mint, parsley, dill
Garnished with za’atar (sumac, sesame, thyme, oregano)
Tossed with preserved lemon vinaigrette
Allergies -
Allium: dressing, sub olive oil and lemon juice
Gluten: toasted pita
Legume: peas
Sesame: sesame
Duck Frites$35.00
7.5 oz Pekin duck breast seasoned with salt and pepper and seared, basted with honey and topped with a mix of cracked coriander, black pepper, cumin and chives. Served over orange bearnaise . Served with fries and a salad of watercress and pickled onion, dill, mint and parsley.
Allergies -
Allium: bernaise, vidalia onion, dressing/sub olive oil and lemon juice
Dairy: bernaise
Egg: bernaise
Nightshade: fries/sub extra salad
Parker House Rolls$7.00
Parker House Rolls -
Served with either/both:
Maple butter: maple syrup, butter, salt
Pimento cheese: shredded cheddar, cream cheese, mayonnaise, piquillo peppers, tabasco, scallions, sugar, salt, pepper, cayenne
Allergies -
Allium: rolls and pimento cheese
Dairy: rolls and spreads
Egg: rolls
Gluten: rolls
Nightshade: pimento cheese
Baked Goat Cheese Salad$14.00
Mixed green salad with snap peas, shaved radish, shaved rainbow carrots, and fresh mint.
Tossed with roasted shallot vinaigrette.
Topped with Vermont Creamery Goat Cheese.
Pasteurized goat cheese is topped with herbed breadcrumbs and baked until warm.
Allergies -
Allium: dressing, sub olive oil and lemon juice
Dairy: goat cheese
Gluten: breadcrumbs
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

571 Tremont St

Boston MA

Sunday9:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

