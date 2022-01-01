Go
Black Magic Mexican

Come in and enjoy! great Plant based Mexican food

46 School Street



Popular Items

make your own burrito$12.95
black beans, rice, pico de gallo, queso and your choice of protein.
Chorizo burrito with chipotle aioli$14.95
Burrito with rice, black beans, pico, queso, chorizo and chipotle aioli. Mmmmmmmm warms the soul
nacho$10.99
tortilla chips topped with black beans, our house made queso, pico de gallo and a plant based protein of your choice.
jalapeno poppers$9.99
corn meal batter jalapeños stuffed with house made cashew queso. served with ranch dressing.
3 taco plate$15.00
choice of three tacos with rice
Green with envy$14.95
flour tortilla with our chick, rice, green chili , queso, salsa verde, lettuce, guacamole, and jala good sauce.
Heathen Chix burrito$14.95
Burrito with our Chix, dipped in Heathen sauce, Ranch dressing, scallions, guacamole, pico de gallo and lettuce.
Black magic$14.95
flour tortilla with our queso, sweet potatoes, black beans, rice our plant based chorizo, cilantro, and chipotle mayo
grilled corn$5.99
grilled corn with chipolte mayo and fresh cilantro
taco$4.75
corn or flour tortillas with plant protein, queso, lettuce, pico and toppings of your choice
Location

46 School Street

Lebanon NH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm
