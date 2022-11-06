Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Fallen Leaf Bistro

164 Reviews

$$

44 North Main St

Rochester, NH 03867

Order Again

Popular Items

Donation for Meal
Sammy
Iced Coffee

(21+) BEER

BEER (CAN)

$5.00

BEER (BOTTLE)

$3.00

BOBA Drinks

Matcha

$6.00

Taro

$6.00

Cotton Candy

$6.00

Horchata

$6.00

Milk Tea

$6.00

Strawberry Lemon Orange Blossom

$6.00

Watermelon Cucumber Mint

$6.00

Cranberry Lime Honeysuckle

$6.00

Black Raspberry Hibiscus

$6.00

Blueberry Citrus Basil

$6.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$6.00

Rose Lemonade

$6.00

Lavender Lemonade

$6.00

Sakura

$6.00

Coffee & Tea

Hot Coffee

$2.75+

Hot coffee - (free refills for dine-in customers only)

Iced Coffee

$2.75+

Iced Coffee- free refills for dine-in customers only

Tea

$2.75+

Iced Tea

$2.75+

Kombucha

These Kombuchas contain alcohol (1% to 5.5%abv) so you must be 21 years or older to purchase. Proof of ID required.

Indigo Skies HARD

$5.50

Vibrant, tropical, citrusy. made w/ lemongrass, black pepper, ginger & turmeric (not a "hard" drink but do contain alcohol due to natural fermentation process)

Party Punch HARD

$5.50

Bright, Zesty, fruit-forward. Made w/ strawberry, hibiscus, ginger, turmeric, lemon, lime, tangerine. (not a "hard" drink but do contain alcohol due to natural fermentation process)

Wild Blossom

$5.50

Island Time

$5.50

Lilac Rain

$5.50Out of stock

Hot Chocolate Drinks

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Special hot choc

$5.00+

Pellegrino & Seltzer

Pellegrino

$2.50

Seltzer Can

$1.50

Soda & Water

Pepsi

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Mtn. Dew

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Red Bull

Red Bull

$3.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.00

Summer Edition Red Bull (dragonfruit)

$3.00

Red Edition Red Bull (watermelon)

$3.00

Blue Edition Red Bull (blueberry)

$3.00

Flavored Red Bull

$6.00

BOBA Redbull

$6.00

Milk & Juice

Milk (whole)

$2.25+

Milk (skim)

$2.25+

Chocolate Milk

$2.50+

Apple Juice

$2.25+

Cranberry Juice

$2.25+

Tomato Juice

$2.50+

Orange Juice

$2.25+

Lemonade

$2.25+

Espresso

Single shot

$1.50

Double shot

$2.50

Americano

$3.50

Macchiato

$4.00

Cortato

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Latte

$5.00

Mocha latte

$5.00

Barista's choice

$5.00

Redeye single

$5.00

Redeye double

$5.50

Chai latte

$5.00

Dirty chai latte

$6.00

London fog

$5.00

Espresso Specials

Salted caramel chocolate iced latte

$4.00

Chocolate Raspberry Latte

$4.00

All Day Specials

.

Pancake Tacos

$10.00

fresh strawberries | whipped cream | honey & chocolate drizzle

Pastrami Brekkie Sandwich

$13.50

pastrami | fried egg | fontal cheese | zesty mustard | served w/ side

Pesto Benny

$12.00

pesto hollandaise | tomato | fresh mozzarella | balsamic drizzle | served w/ side

The "Cami" Omelette

$12.00

bacon | broccoli | roasted red pepper | feta | served w/ toast & side

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$8.00

served w/ bistro sauce | Goes GREAT with any Back Hill Beer Co. brews! (sold separately)

Buff Chick Poutine

$12.00

crispy chicken | fries | gorgonzola crumbles | buffalo | ranch

Munchy Burger

$15.00

steak burger | bacon | fried egg | fried mozz sticks | onion rings | bistro sauce | served w/ side

Veracruz French Toast

$10.00

kahlúa | pineapple | whipped cream | caramel sauce

What's Cracking (Copy)

One Egg

$7.35

1 egg any style with bacon, ham, OR sausage, toast and choice of side.

Two Eggs

$9.00

Classic 2 egg breakfast - 2 eggs made any style, comes w/ Toast and your choice bacon, sausage OR smoked ham, AND your choice of side

Meat Lover's (egg plate)

$13.00

2 eggs any style w/ bacon, ham, & sausage, toast and choice of side.

Bistro Hash & Eggs

$11.00

2 eggs any style with bistro hash, toast and choice of side

Braised Brisket & Eggs

$12.50

2 eggs any style with braised brisket, toast and choice of side

North Main St.

$13.75

Choose 2 buttermilk pancakes or 2 slices of French Toast w/ 2 eggs any style and your choice of bacon, sausage, or smoked ham. Comes with choice of side

Sausage Gravy, Biscuits & Eggs

$12.00

Comfort food at its finest, Chef Kris' famous homemade sausage gravy served over fresh baked biscuits, 2 eggs any style.

Sammy's & Wraps (Copy)

Our selection of breakfast sandwiches "Sammy's"

Grab & Go Breakfast Sandwich

$2.50

Classic sandwich - cheese and egg on an english. Look at modifiers to make it how you want.

Sammy

Sammy

$10.00

2 fried eggs topped w/ bacon and cheddar served on a croissant (Choose your side: homefries, fruit, yogurt, cottage cheese)

Holey Guacamole Sammy

$11.00

2 Fried eggs, cheddar, bacon, tomato, guacamole and sriracha sauce on your choice of bagel. Served w/ side of your choice- homefries, fresh fruit, yogurt, cottage cheese.

Vibrant Veg Sammy

Vibrant Veg Sammy

$11.25

2 fried eggs, tomato, avocado, daikon radish greens, hummus and fresh mozzarella served on your choice of bagel. (Choose your side: homefries, fruit, yogurt, cottage cheese)

Mega Lox Sammy

$13.00

2 fried eggs, smoked salmon, tomato, red onion and herb cream cheese served on your choice of bagel. (Choose your side: homefries, fresh fruit, greek yogurt, cottage cheese)

WAKE UP! Burger

$14.00

8oz burger, bacon, cheddar, fried egg topped w/hollandaise sauce, perfect for the morning after a long night! Comes w/ choice of side.

Green House Wrap

$12.25

3 scrambled eggs, green pepper, onion, broccoli, tomato and mushroom. Served in your choice of wrap (plain, wheat, garlic & herb, sun dried tomato, spinach) and also your choice of side (homefries, fresh fruit, greek yogurt, cottage cheese)

Brisky Business Wrap

$14.00

Our specialty wrap - 3 scrambled eggs, our own braised brisket, onion, pepper jack cheese and bistro sauce. Served in your choice of wrap (plain, wheat, garlic & herb, sun dried tomato, spinach) and also your choice of side (homefries, fresh fruit, greek yogurt, cottage cheese)

Baby & The Mama Wrap

$12.50

3 scrambled eggs, grilled chicken, bistro sauce and cheddar cheese. Served in your choice of wrap (plain, wheat, garlic & herb, sun dried tomato, spinach) and also your choice of side (homefries, fresh fruit, greek yogurt, cottage cheese)

Chorizo Burrito

$13.50

2 eggs, North Country Chorizo, jalapenos, onions, red pepper, potatoes & Monterey jack

Omelettes & Scramble Bowls (Copy)

Cheese Town Scram

Cheese Town Scram

$10.00

3 eggs scrambled, cheddar, swiss & mozz served over homefries nice, simple and tasty. Served with choice of toast.

West Side Scram

West Side Scram

$12.50

3 scrambled eggs, smoked ham, pepper, onion and cheddar served over homefries with your choice of toast (white, wheat, raisin or marble rye, +$2 For GF)

Veg Head Scram

Veg Head Scram

$12.75

3 scrambled eggs, pepper, onion, mushroom, tomato, spinach and avocado served over homefries with your choice of toast ($2 For GF)

Smoky Chorizo Scramble

$14.00

3 eggs scrambled, smoked chorizo, jalapeno, onions, pepper jack served over homefries, topped with creole holly sauce, served w/ choice of toast

Greek Scram

Greek Scram

$12.50

3 scrambled eggs, pepper, onion, tomato, black olive, spinach and feta served over homefries with your choice of toast (white, wheat, raisin or marble rye, +$2 For GF)

Cheese Omelette (Copy)

$9.50

Generous 3 egg omelette & any cheese you want. Comes with toast & served w/ your choice of side (homefries, fresh fruit, greek yogurt, cottage cheese) nice, simple and tasty.

Western Omelette (Copy)

$12.50

No pun intended. Voted "Best Western". Our best selling omelette. 3 eggs, smoked ham, pepper, onion and cheddar. Comes with toast & served w/ your choice of side (homefries, fresh fruit, greek yogurt, cottage cheese)

The Greek Omelette (Copy)

$12.50

Generous 3 egg omelette filled with bell pepper, onion, tomato, black olive, spinach and feta. Comes with toast & served w/ your choice of side (homefries, fresh fruit, greek yogurt, cottage cheese)

Veggie Omelette (Copy)

$12.25

Generous 3 egg omelette, bell pepper, onion, mushroom, broccoli, tomato, spinach and avocado. Comes with toast & served w/ your choice of side (homefries, fresh fruit, greek yogurt, cottage cheese)

Benedicts (Copy)

Basic Benny

$12.00

Classic eggs benedict - 2 poached eggs w/ your choice of bacon, sausage, or smoked ham on a grilled english muffin, all topped w/ hollandaise sauce. Comes with choice of side (homefries, fresh fruit, greek yogurt, cottage cheese)

Bistro Irish Benny

$13.50

Our specialty benedict - 2 poached eggs, our own bistro hash served on grilled english muffin and all topped w/ hollandaise sauce. Comes with choice of side

The Porto Benny

$13.25

Gluten sensitive and carb conscious look no further. 2 poached eggs, spinach, tomato served on portobello mushroom, all topped w/ hollandaise sauce. Comes with choice of side (homefries, fresh fruit, greek yogurt, cottage cheese)

Asher's Benedict

$12.25

2 poached eggs on an english, topped w/ bacon, fresh leaf spinach, tomato finished with cajun hollandaise sauce. Served w/ choice of side

Cordon Bleu Benny

$14.00

Fried chicken, ham, hollandaise sauce, drizzled w/ ranch. Served w/ choice of side

Chicken & Waffles Benny

$14.00

waffle base | crispy hot honey chicken | poached eggs | hollandaise sauce | served w/ choice of side

Off The Grill (Copy)

Plain Jane Burger

$12.50

8oz. steak burger, lettuce, tomato & cheddar served w/ one side.

Bistro Burger

$15.00

8oz. steak burger, bacon, caramelized onions, mushrooms, swiss & bistro sauce served w/ one side.

Texas Burger

$15.00

8oz. steak burger, BBQ sauce, bacon, fried jalapeno & cheddar served w/ one side.

Classic Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

Black Bean Love Burger (vg)

$14.00

One of our best selling burgers. Vegan friendly, substitute brioche for GF bread AND its 100% gluten free. All homemade black bean burger, seasonal micro-greens, red onion, avocado, hummus & cheddar cheese served on a brioche roll. Comes w/ choice of side (fries, side salad, fresh fruit, greek yogurt, cottage cheese)

Bella Off the Grill (vg)

$13.00

Grilled marinated portobella, spinach, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers and garlic aioli.

Hot Stuff Melt

$14.00

One of our best sellers, the "Hot Stuff" boasts fried chicken, buffalo sauce and bleu cheese crumbles served on rustic sourdough. (can be made gluten free) Comes w/ choice of side

The Turk Melt

$14.00

Roasted turkey, roasted red pepper, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese and signature bistro sauce. (can be gluten free) Comes w/ choice of side

Caprese Melt

$12.75

Spinach, fresh tomato slices, avocado, fresh mozzarella topped w/ a balsamic glaze served on rustic marble rye. (can be made gluten free) Comes w/ choice of side.

MMMelts (Copy)

Hot Stuff Melt

$14.00

One of our best sellers, the "Hot Stuff" boasts fried chicken, buffalo sauce and bleu cheese crumbles served on rustic sourdough. (can be made gluten free) Comes w/ choice of side

Caprese Melt

$12.75

Spinach, fresh tomato slices, avocado, fresh mozzarella topped w/ a balsamic glaze served on rustic marble rye. (can be made gluten free) Comes w/ choice of side.

The Turk Melt

$14.00

Roasted turkey, roasted red pepper, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese and signature bistro sauce. (can be gluten free) Comes w/ choice of side

Poutine (Copy)

Bistro Poutine

$13.75

2 scrambled eggs, braised brisket, cheese curds, over homefries topped w/ brisket gravy.

Brekkie Poutine

$11.50

Homefries topped w/ scrambled eggs, bacon, tomato, brisket gravy & cheese curds!

P.I.G. Poutine

$13.00

2 eggs scrambled, bacon, ham, sausage & cheese curds over tater tots served w/ holly sauce.

Chicken & Waffles Poutine

$14.00

French fries, cheese curds, brisket gravy, fried chicken & waffles finished with maple drizzle.

Lunchbox

Veggie wrap (Copy)

$12.75

Mixed greens, tomato, onion, green peppers, carrots, black olives, cucumbers, avocado and hummus. Served on your choice wrap AND comes w/ choice of side.

Simple Chicken Wrap (Copy)

$13.50

Fried or Grilled chicken, mixed greens, tomato, bacon, mayo and cheddar. Served on your choice of wrap AND comes w/ choice of side.

Philly Brisket Wrap (Copy)

$14.00

Our own braised brisket, onion, pepper, pepperjack cheese and signature bistro sauce. Served on your choice of wrap AND comes w/ choice of side.

Grilled Tenders plate (Copy)

$14.00

Grilled & Seasoned to perfection.

Fried Tenders plate (Copy)

$14.00

Battered in our house-made fry mixture and fried to a perfect crisp. *Our fry batter is gluten free*

Chicken Jack Quesadilla (Copy)

$13.00

Juicy grilled chicken, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, and spicy pepper jack cheese.

Bomb.com Quesadilla (Copy)

$13.50

Fried chicken, bacon, onion, pepper, mushroom, cheddar drizzled w/ bistro sauce topped w/ pineapple pico

The Turk Melt

$14.00

Roasted turkey, roasted red pepper, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese and signature bistro sauce. (can be gluten free) Comes w/ choice of side

Extras (Copy)

Pancakes

$4.00+

Single buttermilk pancake, add chocolate chips, blueberries or strawberries for just $1.00!

French Toast

$4.00+

Single slice of French Toast made w/ Texas Toast. Add chocolate chips, blueberries or strawberries for just $1.00! (Note: GF & Other breads can be substituted although they are not as large as Texas Toast)

North Country Smokehouse Bacon & Choc Chip Pancake

$5.50+

Wonderful flavor combination here! available in single, double, triple stacks

Funfetti M&M Pancakes

$5.00+

Funfetti and M&M pancakes with warm butter and maple syrup drizzle, what's not to love?

Cinnamon Swirl Pancake

$5.00+

Cinnamon & Brown Sugar swirl pancakes with warm butter and maple syrup drizze, what's not to love?

(1) Egg any style

$2.25

Side of Bacon

$5.00

North Country Smokehouse Bacon

Side of Smoked Ham

$4.25

Side of Sausage

$4.25

Side of Bistro Hash

$6.00

Side of Braised Brisket

$7.50

Side of Homefries

$4.00

Side of Tater Tots

$6.00

Side of French Fries

$5.00

Side of Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Fruit Bowl

$6.00

Side of Toast

$2.50

Bagels

$3.50

English Muffin

$2.75

Side of Hollandaise Sauce

$3.00

Side of French Fries (Copy)

$5.00

Side of Tater Tots (Copy)

$6.00

Avocado Fries (Copy)

$5.50

Fresh avocado slices lightly battered and fried served with signature Bistro sauce.

Fries (all kinds)

Avocado Fries

$5.50

Fresh avocado slices lightly battered and fried served with signature Bistro sauce.

Avocado Toast

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side order of French Fries

$4.00

fried cripsy and golden traditional fries seasoned w/ salt, pepper and garlic

Side order of Bistro Fries

$4.50

Our signature- French fries tossed with parmesan cheese, scallions and spg (salt, pepper, garlic)

Side order of Cheese Fries

$4.50

Our french fries topped with melty cheesy goodness! Perfect when paired with an IPA

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.19

Side of Tater Tots

$6.00

Bistro Tots

$4.49

Cheesy Tots

$4.49

Open Item

$1.00Out of stock

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders the way you want 'em.

Side order of Grilled chicken tenders

$10.00

Side order of Fried chicken tenders

$10.00

Side order of Gluten Free Fried chicken tenders

$10.00

Homeless Meals

Donation for Meal

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
New- American restaurant, coffee shop, bakery. Full breakfast and lunch menu's available. Craft sandwiches, wraps, salads, melts, burgers, benedicts, scramble bowls, omelette's and more! Mimosa's, Bloody's and Beers also available! Online ordering, Dine inside or outside, take-out, delivery & contact-less delivery too!

Fallen Leaf Bistro image
Fallen Leaf Bistro image

