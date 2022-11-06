Fallen Leaf Bistro
44 North Main St
Rochester, NH 03867
Indigo Skies HARD
Vibrant, tropical, citrusy. made w/ lemongrass, black pepper, ginger & turmeric (not a "hard" drink but do contain alcohol due to natural fermentation process)
Party Punch HARD
Bright, Zesty, fruit-forward. Made w/ strawberry, hibiscus, ginger, turmeric, lemon, lime, tangerine. (not a "hard" drink but do contain alcohol due to natural fermentation process)
Wild Blossom
Island Time
Lilac Rain
Pancake Tacos
fresh strawberries | whipped cream | honey & chocolate drizzle
Pastrami Brekkie Sandwich
pastrami | fried egg | fontal cheese | zesty mustard | served w/ side
Pesto Benny
pesto hollandaise | tomato | fresh mozzarella | balsamic drizzle | served w/ side
The "Cami" Omelette
bacon | broccoli | roasted red pepper | feta | served w/ toast & side
Beer Battered Onion Rings
served w/ bistro sauce | Goes GREAT with any Back Hill Beer Co. brews! (sold separately)
Buff Chick Poutine
crispy chicken | fries | gorgonzola crumbles | buffalo | ranch
Munchy Burger
steak burger | bacon | fried egg | fried mozz sticks | onion rings | bistro sauce | served w/ side
Veracruz French Toast
kahlúa | pineapple | whipped cream | caramel sauce
One Egg
1 egg any style with bacon, ham, OR sausage, toast and choice of side.
Two Eggs
Classic 2 egg breakfast - 2 eggs made any style, comes w/ Toast and your choice bacon, sausage OR smoked ham, AND your choice of side
Meat Lover's (egg plate)
2 eggs any style w/ bacon, ham, & sausage, toast and choice of side.
Bistro Hash & Eggs
2 eggs any style with bistro hash, toast and choice of side
Braised Brisket & Eggs
2 eggs any style with braised brisket, toast and choice of side
North Main St.
Choose 2 buttermilk pancakes or 2 slices of French Toast w/ 2 eggs any style and your choice of bacon, sausage, or smoked ham. Comes with choice of side
Sausage Gravy, Biscuits & Eggs
Comfort food at its finest, Chef Kris' famous homemade sausage gravy served over fresh baked biscuits, 2 eggs any style.
Grab & Go Breakfast Sandwich
Classic sandwich - cheese and egg on an english. Look at modifiers to make it how you want.
Sammy
2 fried eggs topped w/ bacon and cheddar served on a croissant (Choose your side: homefries, fruit, yogurt, cottage cheese)
Holey Guacamole Sammy
2 Fried eggs, cheddar, bacon, tomato, guacamole and sriracha sauce on your choice of bagel. Served w/ side of your choice- homefries, fresh fruit, yogurt, cottage cheese.
Vibrant Veg Sammy
2 fried eggs, tomato, avocado, daikon radish greens, hummus and fresh mozzarella served on your choice of bagel. (Choose your side: homefries, fruit, yogurt, cottage cheese)
Mega Lox Sammy
2 fried eggs, smoked salmon, tomato, red onion and herb cream cheese served on your choice of bagel. (Choose your side: homefries, fresh fruit, greek yogurt, cottage cheese)
WAKE UP! Burger
8oz burger, bacon, cheddar, fried egg topped w/hollandaise sauce, perfect for the morning after a long night! Comes w/ choice of side.
Green House Wrap
3 scrambled eggs, green pepper, onion, broccoli, tomato and mushroom. Served in your choice of wrap (plain, wheat, garlic & herb, sun dried tomato, spinach) and also your choice of side (homefries, fresh fruit, greek yogurt, cottage cheese)
Brisky Business Wrap
Our specialty wrap - 3 scrambled eggs, our own braised brisket, onion, pepper jack cheese and bistro sauce. Served in your choice of wrap (plain, wheat, garlic & herb, sun dried tomato, spinach) and also your choice of side (homefries, fresh fruit, greek yogurt, cottage cheese)
Baby & The Mama Wrap
3 scrambled eggs, grilled chicken, bistro sauce and cheddar cheese. Served in your choice of wrap (plain, wheat, garlic & herb, sun dried tomato, spinach) and also your choice of side (homefries, fresh fruit, greek yogurt, cottage cheese)
Chorizo Burrito
2 eggs, North Country Chorizo, jalapenos, onions, red pepper, potatoes & Monterey jack
Cheese Town Scram
3 eggs scrambled, cheddar, swiss & mozz served over homefries nice, simple and tasty. Served with choice of toast.
West Side Scram
3 scrambled eggs, smoked ham, pepper, onion and cheddar served over homefries with your choice of toast (white, wheat, raisin or marble rye, +$2 For GF)
Veg Head Scram
3 scrambled eggs, pepper, onion, mushroom, tomato, spinach and avocado served over homefries with your choice of toast ($2 For GF)
Smoky Chorizo Scramble
3 eggs scrambled, smoked chorizo, jalapeno, onions, pepper jack served over homefries, topped with creole holly sauce, served w/ choice of toast
Greek Scram
3 scrambled eggs, pepper, onion, tomato, black olive, spinach and feta served over homefries with your choice of toast (white, wheat, raisin or marble rye, +$2 For GF)
Generous 3 egg omelette & any cheese you want. Comes with toast & served w/ your choice of side (homefries, fresh fruit, greek yogurt, cottage cheese) nice, simple and tasty.
No pun intended. Voted "Best Western". Our best selling omelette. 3 eggs, smoked ham, pepper, onion and cheddar. Comes with toast & served w/ your choice of side (homefries, fresh fruit, greek yogurt, cottage cheese)
Generous 3 egg omelette filled with bell pepper, onion, tomato, black olive, spinach and feta. Comes with toast & served w/ your choice of side (homefries, fresh fruit, greek yogurt, cottage cheese)
Generous 3 egg omelette, bell pepper, onion, mushroom, broccoli, tomato, spinach and avocado. Comes with toast & served w/ your choice of side (homefries, fresh fruit, greek yogurt, cottage cheese)
Basic Benny
Classic eggs benedict - 2 poached eggs w/ your choice of bacon, sausage, or smoked ham on a grilled english muffin, all topped w/ hollandaise sauce. Comes with choice of side (homefries, fresh fruit, greek yogurt, cottage cheese)
Bistro Irish Benny
Our specialty benedict - 2 poached eggs, our own bistro hash served on grilled english muffin and all topped w/ hollandaise sauce. Comes with choice of side
The Porto Benny
Gluten sensitive and carb conscious look no further. 2 poached eggs, spinach, tomato served on portobello mushroom, all topped w/ hollandaise sauce. Comes with choice of side (homefries, fresh fruit, greek yogurt, cottage cheese)
Asher's Benedict
2 poached eggs on an english, topped w/ bacon, fresh leaf spinach, tomato finished with cajun hollandaise sauce. Served w/ choice of side
Cordon Bleu Benny
Fried chicken, ham, hollandaise sauce, drizzled w/ ranch. Served w/ choice of side
Chicken & Waffles Benny
waffle base | crispy hot honey chicken | poached eggs | hollandaise sauce | served w/ choice of side
Plain Jane Burger
8oz. steak burger, lettuce, tomato & cheddar served w/ one side.
Bistro Burger
8oz. steak burger, bacon, caramelized onions, mushrooms, swiss & bistro sauce served w/ one side.
Texas Burger
8oz. steak burger, BBQ sauce, bacon, fried jalapeno & cheddar served w/ one side.
Classic Chicken Sandwich
Black Bean Love Burger (vg)
One of our best selling burgers. Vegan friendly, substitute brioche for GF bread AND its 100% gluten free. All homemade black bean burger, seasonal micro-greens, red onion, avocado, hummus & cheddar cheese served on a brioche roll. Comes w/ choice of side (fries, side salad, fresh fruit, greek yogurt, cottage cheese)
Bella Off the Grill (vg)
Grilled marinated portobella, spinach, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers and garlic aioli.
Hot Stuff Melt
One of our best sellers, the "Hot Stuff" boasts fried chicken, buffalo sauce and bleu cheese crumbles served on rustic sourdough. (can be made gluten free) Comes w/ choice of side
The Turk Melt
Roasted turkey, roasted red pepper, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese and signature bistro sauce. (can be gluten free) Comes w/ choice of side
Caprese Melt
Spinach, fresh tomato slices, avocado, fresh mozzarella topped w/ a balsamic glaze served on rustic marble rye. (can be made gluten free) Comes w/ choice of side.
Bistro Poutine
2 scrambled eggs, braised brisket, cheese curds, over homefries topped w/ brisket gravy.
Brekkie Poutine
Homefries topped w/ scrambled eggs, bacon, tomato, brisket gravy & cheese curds!
P.I.G. Poutine
2 eggs scrambled, bacon, ham, sausage & cheese curds over tater tots served w/ holly sauce.
Chicken & Waffles Poutine
French fries, cheese curds, brisket gravy, fried chicken & waffles finished with maple drizzle.
Lunchbox
Mixed greens, tomato, onion, green peppers, carrots, black olives, cucumbers, avocado and hummus. Served on your choice wrap AND comes w/ choice of side.
Fried or Grilled chicken, mixed greens, tomato, bacon, mayo and cheddar. Served on your choice of wrap AND comes w/ choice of side.
Our own braised brisket, onion, pepper, pepperjack cheese and signature bistro sauce. Served on your choice of wrap AND comes w/ choice of side.
Grilled & Seasoned to perfection.
Battered in our house-made fry mixture and fried to a perfect crisp. *Our fry batter is gluten free*
Juicy grilled chicken, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, and spicy pepper jack cheese.
Fried chicken, bacon, onion, pepper, mushroom, cheddar drizzled w/ bistro sauce topped w/ pineapple pico
Pancakes
Single buttermilk pancake, add chocolate chips, blueberries or strawberries for just $1.00!
French Toast
Single slice of French Toast made w/ Texas Toast. Add chocolate chips, blueberries or strawberries for just $1.00! (Note: GF & Other breads can be substituted although they are not as large as Texas Toast)
North Country Smokehouse Bacon & Choc Chip Pancake
Wonderful flavor combination here! available in single, double, triple stacks
Funfetti M&M Pancakes
Funfetti and M&M pancakes with warm butter and maple syrup drizzle, what's not to love?
Cinnamon Swirl Pancake
Cinnamon & Brown Sugar swirl pancakes with warm butter and maple syrup drizze, what's not to love?
(1) Egg any style
Side of Bacon
North Country Smokehouse Bacon
Side of Smoked Ham
Side of Sausage
Side of Bistro Hash
Side of Braised Brisket
Side of Homefries
Side of Tater Tots
Side of French Fries
Side of Cottage Cheese
Fruit Cup
Fruit Bowl
Side of Toast
Bagels
English Muffin
Side of Hollandaise Sauce
Avocado Fries
Fresh avocado slices lightly battered and fried served with signature Bistro sauce.
Avocado Toast
Side Salad
Side order of French Fries
fried cripsy and golden traditional fries seasoned w/ salt, pepper and garlic
Side order of Bistro Fries
Our signature- French fries tossed with parmesan cheese, scallions and spg (salt, pepper, garlic)
Side order of Cheese Fries
Our french fries topped with melty cheesy goodness! Perfect when paired with an IPA
Sweet Potato Fries
Side of Tater Tots
Bistro Tots
Cheesy Tots
Open Item
Chicken Tenders
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
New- American restaurant, coffee shop, bakery. Full breakfast and lunch menu's available. Craft sandwiches, wraps, salads, melts, burgers, benedicts, scramble bowls, omelette's and more! Mimosa's, Bloody's and Beers also available! Online ordering, Dine inside or outside, take-out, delivery & contact-less delivery too!
