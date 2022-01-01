- Home
- /
- Portsmouth
- /
- Breakfast & Brunch
- /
- Roundabout Diner and Lounge
Roundabout Diner and Lounge
1,802 Reviews
$$
580 Portsmouth Traffic Cir
Portsmouth, NH 03801
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Eggs & Signatures
1 Egg Breakfast
One Cage-Free egg any style, choice of toast, and home fries.
Avocado Toast
Mashed and seasoned avocado on two pieces of whole wheat toast with sliced tomatoes, pickled red onions, raw spinach toasted sesame seeds, and olive oil. Served with fruit.
Biscuits & Gravy
Griddled buttermilk biscuits topped with homemade sausage gravy. Served with home fries.
Breakfast Bowl
Scrambled eggs, home fries, ham, onions, tomatoes, Colby Jack cheese, and scallions. Served with toast.
Breakfast Burrito
Breakfast Croissant
2 eggs, cheese, and 2 slices of bacon on a croissant. Side homefries
Breakfast Wrap
Cheesy scrambled eggs, ham, sausage, and bacon in a flour tortilla. Served with home fries.
Egg Sandwich
Bacon, Egg, and Cheese on a toasted English muffin
Huevos Ranchero
Scrambled eggs with sausage, jalapeños, peppers, onions, tomatoes, Colby Jack cheese. Served with tortillas, salsa, sour cream, and home fries.
Monte Cristo
Thick cut sourdough bread filled with smoked ham and Swiss cheese, griddled with our French toast batter and finished with powdered sugar. Served with syrup and home fries.
Steak & Eggs
6 oz. grilled sirloin with 2 eggs any style, home fries, and toast
Three Egg Breakfast
3 cage-free eggs with homefries and toast
Three Eggs Meat
3 Cage-free eggs your way, home fries, toast, and choice of protein.
Two Egg Breakfast
2 cage-free eggs, home fries, and toast
Two Eggs Meat
2 cage-free eggs, home fries, toast, and choice of protein.
Yogurt Parfait
Fresh seasonal fruit, vanilla yogurt, and house-made granola.
The Danimal
Breakfast Croissant with 2 extra pieces of bacon
Oatmeal (until Noon)
Steel cut oats with bananas, walnuts, brown sugar, and cinnamon. Served with fruit.
Small Oatmeal (until Noon)
Quiche
Griddle & Benny
1 Pancake
Bacon Benedict
Blueberries
Bottle Syrup
Chili Benedict
Grilled cornbread topped with lumberjack chili, two poached eggs, hollandaise, and Colby jack cheese. Served with home fries.
Cinn Swirl Combo
Cinnamon Swirl French Toast, served with two eggs any style, home fries, and choice of bacon, ham, or sausage.
Cinnamon Swirl FT
Homemade Cinnamon Swirl bread dipped in our Grand Marnier cinnamon batter and griddled to perfection. Served with syrup and butter.
Classic Benedict
Jumbo English muffin topped with grilled Applewood smoked ham, two poached eggs and hollandaise. Served with home fries.
Cornbread FT Combo
Cornbread French Toast, eggs, homefries, choice of meat
Country Benedict
poached eggs on biscuits topped with sausage gravy. Served with homefries.
Fish Cake Benedict
fried salmon cakes, poached eggs, baby spinach, house hollandaise, capers, homefries
French Toast Combo
French Toast, eggs, homefries, choice of meat
GM Combo
Grand Marnier French Toast
Locally baked "When Pigs Fly" Challah bread griddled with our Grand Marnier cinnamon batter. Served with warm syrup and butter.
Hash Benedict
Grilled homemade corned beef hash, two poached eggs, and hollandaise served on English muffin with home fries.
Pancake Combo
2 Pancakes, eggs, homefries, choice of meat
Pancakes
Pancakes 1 Topping
Pancakes 2 Toppings
Pancakes 3 Toppings
Pigs Fly Combo
French toast of the day, eggs, homefries, choice of meat
Pigs Fly FT
"When pigs fly" fruit bread dipped in our cinnamon French Toast batter and griddled
Pulled Pork Benedict
BBQ pulled pork and cage free poached eggs over grilled cornbread. Topped with hollandaise. Side homefries
Sliced Bananas
Sliced Strawberries
Two Pancakes
Veggie Benedict
English muffin topped with balsamic-roasted portobello mushrooms, baby spinach, tomatoes, two poached eggs and hollandaise. Served with home fries.
Omelets
All Meat Omelet
Bacon, ham, and sausage. Served with home fries.
BBQ Pork Omelet
Muddy River BBQ pulled pork and cheddar cheese. Served with home fries.
Cheese Omelet
Chili Cheese Omelet
Lumberjack Chili and cheddar cheese. Served with home fries.
Hash Omelet
Corned beef hash and choice of cheese. Served with home fries.
Meat & Cheese Omelet
Mediterranean Omelet
Spinach, olives, sun-dried tomatoes, onion, and feta. Served with home fries.
Veggie Omelet
Spinach, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, and mushrooms. Served with home fries.
Western Omelet
Ham, green peppers, onions, and choice of cheese. Served with home fries.
Sausage Bomblet
Sausage, roasted red peppers, caramelized mushrooms, and onions. Served with home fries.
Breakfast Sides
Bottle Syrup
Cream Cheese
Crispy Hash
Guacamole
Hash
Hollandaise
Honey
Muffin
Peanut Butter
Fish Cake
Sausage Gravy
SD Pulled Pork
Side 1 Egg
Side 2 Eggs
Side 3 eggs
Side Bacon
Side Baked Beans
Side French Toast
Side Fruit
Side Ham
Side Home Fries
Side Sausage
Side Short Stack
Side Toast
Veggie Patty
Well Home Fries
Side Bacon Well
SD Cinnamon FT
Sd Banana
Starters
1/2 Pickle
Bacon Cheddar Chips
Our house potato chips smothered in bacon, our own cheese sauce, Colby jack cheese, scallions, and sour cream.
Bleu Cheese Chips
House potato chips smothered in local Vermont bleu and cheddar cheeses, bacon and chopped scallions. Served with ranch and bleu cheese dressing.
Brussels Sprouts
Fresh Brussel sprouts pan seared in a Thai plum sauce with carrots, pickled red onions, and mushrooms then finished with toasted sesame seeds and scallions.
Cheese Queso
Chicken Queso
Grilled chicken and diced bacon on tortilla with melted Colby jack cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Chili Cheese Fry
Crispy fries topped with our own Lumberjack chili, cheese sauce, Colby jack cheese, scallions, and sour cream.
Fowl Balls
Smoked chicken wrapped in bacon then lightly fried. Served with honey mustard.
Fried Pickles
Our famous beer battered, deep-fried pickles served with garlic horseradish dill sauce.
Hummus Dip
Large Fry
O. Rings
One Slider
Pork Quesadilla
Muddy River BBQ Pulled Pork on a tortilla with melted Colby Jack cheese and a side of sour cream and salsa.
Poutine
Sliders
Three mini rolls with choice of our award winning pulled pork, tuna, or cheeseburgers.
Sweet Potato Fries
Tenders
Truffle Fries
Veggie Queso
Waffle Fries
Soups & Salads
Bowl Chili
Bowl Chowder
Bowl Soup Day
Bowl Gluten Free
Caesar
Crisp romaine hearts, classic Caeser dressing, Parmesan cheese, and house-made croutons.
Cobb Salad
A Mediterranean Cobb. Mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, bleu cheese crumbles, roasted portobellos, grape tomatoes, bacon, roasted red peppers, and artichoke hearts.
Cup Chili
Cup Chowder
Cup Soup Day
Cup Gluten Free
Smoke Salad
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded carrots, red onions, Colby Jack, and croutons
Chef Salad
Mixed greens, sliced turkey and ham, Colby Jack cheese, egg, bacon, avocado, black olives, and tomatoes
Spinach Salad
Baby spinach, tomatoes, bacon, scallions, bleu cheese, candied walnuts, and craisins.
Sandwiches
Artichoke Tomato Melt
Thick-cut grilled sourdough with artichoke hearts and tomatoes, melted cheddar and housemate Russian dressing.
B.L.T.
Sugar-cured bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on grilled sourdough.
B.L.T.C.A.
Sugar-cured bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, cheddar cheese, and avocado on grilled sourdough.
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, House BBQ, cheddar cheese, sugar-cured bacon on a potato bun.
Blackened Chicken Sandwich
Cajun spiced grilled chicken breast and crumbled bleu cheese on a grilled potato bun.
Club
House-roasted turkey breast, applewood smoked ham, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on grilled sourdough bread.
Country Sand
Golden-fried chicken breast on one piece of sourdough with sausage gravy.
Cuban
Sourdough bread filled with tender pork shoulder, grilled applewood ham, red onion, sliced pickle, Swiss, and Dijon mustard.
Grilled Cheese
American and cheddar on grilled sourdough.
Haddock Reuben
Haddock Sandwich
Beer battered with lettuce, tomato, and a side of tartar.
Hot Corned Beef Sandwich
House cooked corned beef, melted Swiss, spicy brown mustard on rye bread.
Hummus Wrap
Lobster Club
Fresh Maine lobster meat lightly tossed in mayo, sugar-cured bacon, lettuce, tomato, and avocado. 3 pieces sourdough.
Lobster Roll
Fresh Maine lobster meat lightly tossed in mayo and leaf lettuce on a grilled torpedo roll.
Open Face Turkey
Oven roasted turkey on open face sourdough with stuffing and gravy. Served with a side of cranberry relish.
Plain Chicken Sandwich
Portabello Mushroom Sandwich
balsamic roasted portobellas, roasted red peppers, baby spinach, goat cheese, and cheddar cheese
Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese
Slow smoked pulled pork tossed in house BBQ on grilled sourdough with cheddar cheese
Pulled Pork Sandwich
BBQ pulled pork on a grilled potato bun. Simple and delicious
Pulled Pork Tacos
3 tacos with BBQ pulled pork, Colby jack cheese, lettuce, and pickled red onions. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Reuben
House cooked corned beef, house Russian dressing, Swiss cheese, and sauerkraut.
Fish Cake Sandwich
Panko fried Salmon cakes, lettuce, tomato, side of tartar
Side Salad
Tuna Melt
Homemade tuna salad on grilled sourdough with melted Swiss, lettuce, and tomato.
Turk-A-Doodle
Oven roasted turkey in a wrap with Colby Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, Texas mayo, and crumbled bacon.
Turkey Meatloaf Sandwich
Homemade turkey meatloaf served open face with sauteed mushrooms and onions and white gravy
Twin Dogs
Two Fenway franks with your choice of toppings
Veggie Wrap
Beyond burger, lettuce, Colby Jack cheese, salsa, and avocado.
Burgers
Alamo Burger
Cheddar cheese, jalapenos, Texas mayo
BBQ Burger
cheddar, House BBQ, Sugar-cured bacon
Black & Bleu Burger
Crumbled bleu cheese, blackening spices
Burger
Cheeseburger
Cheeseburger Club
Three pieces sourdough. Lettuce, tomato, red onion, bacon, American cheese
Chili Cheese Burger
Lumberjack chili, colby jack cheese
Loaded Poundabout
2 patties, sauteed mushrooms and onions, gravy, and 3 onion rings
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms and onions
Patty Melt
American cheese and bacon on sourdough bread
Pile Up
Burger, pulled pork, turkey, ham, bacon, egg, coleslaw, Russian dressing, cheddar cheese on sourdough bread.
Poundabout
2 patties. No cheese
Poundabout w. Cheese
2 patties, with cheese.
Side Salad
Veggie Burger
1/4 lb. Beyond burger
Sides
1 Hot Dog
1/2 Bag of Tenders
2oz. Ham
2oz. Turkey
4oz. Salmon
6oz. Sirloin
Burger Patty
Cheese Sauce
Extra Sauce
Grilled Chicken
Honey
Sausage Gravy
Side Beans
Side Caesar
Side Cole Slaw
Side Fries
Side Fruit
Side Lobster
Side Mac & Cheese
Side Mashed
Side O-Rings
Side Peanut Butter
Side Potato Chips
Side Salad
Side Spinach
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Side Veg of the Day
Side Waffle Fries
Small Spinach Salad
Stuffing
Tuna
Turkey Gravy
side corned beef
Sd Avocado
Entrees
All Meat Mac
Pasta tossed in our cheese sauce, bacon, ham, and BBQ pulled pork.
Bacon Mac
BBQ Pork Mac
Buff Chix Mac
Fried buffalo tenders, bleu cheese crumbles
Chicken Pot Pie
Roasted chicken with peas, carrots, potatoes, and pear onions in a light sauce and topped with our pie crust. Served with a side of cranberry relish.
Chicken Scampi
Country Chicken Dinner
Chicken breast golden fried, served over mashed potatoes with sausage gravy and chef's vegetable.
Fish & Chips
Beer battered haddock, crispy fries, and coleslaw. Served with a side of tartar.
Fried Steak
Fried steak, sausage gravy, mashed potatoes, chef's vegetable.
Ham Mac
Lobster Mac & Cheese
Muddy Pie
BBQ pulled pork, corn, and Colby Jack in a crock pot then topped with mashed potatoes. Served with beans and cornbread
Plain Mac N' Cheese
Pulled Pork Platter
BBQ pulled pork, beans, slaw, grilled cornbread
Salmon Dinner
8 oz. grilled salmon, mashed potatoes, vegetable.
Sausage Mac
Side Salad
Tenders Dinner
Boneless chicken tenders served with crispy fries. Available naked, Buffalo style, BBQ or Sesame Thai sauce.
Turkey Dinner
Oven roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, white gravy, veg
Turkey Meatloaf Dinner
Homemade turkey meatloaf over red bliss mashed potatoes, sauteed mushrooms and onions, white gravy
Veggie Mac
Mac with spinach, tomatoes, onions, peppers, and mushrooms.
Grilled Sirloin
Sirloin grilled to your liking topped with sautéed mushrooms and onions. Served with mashed potatoes and chef's vegetable.
Kids Menu
Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids Hot Dog
Kids Burger
Kids Cheeseburger
Kids Fish Sticks
Kids Pork Sandwich
Kids Quesadilla
Kids Salad w/ Chicken
Kids Chick Breast
Kids Chicken Tenders
Kids Mac N' Cheese
Kids Drink
Kids Float
Kids Frappe
Kids Pancakes
Kids French Toast Stix
Kids Eggs
Kids Yogurt
Kids Sundae
Kids Cereal
Merchandise
Roundabout Mug
Crewneck SS
Crewneck SS XXL
Large Tea Pot
Tie Dye Shirts
T-Shirt
Kids T Shirt
2XL T-Shirt
Pint Glass
Shot Glass
Bagged Ice
Loose Tea 1oz
Baseball Cap
Pint BBQ
Quart BBQ
1/2 lb. Coffee
Pound Coffee
1/2 lb. Citrus Green
1/2 lb. Cran Apple
1/2 lb. Dubliners Breakfast
1/2 lb. Daybreak Chai
1/2 lb. Earl Grey
1/2 lb. Morroccan Mint
1/2 lb. Decaf Peppermint
1/2 lb. Decaf Coconut
Phone Wallets
Long Sleeve T
Winter Hat
Kid's Blue Tray
MOF Piri Piri
MOF Inferno's Ghost
Hoff Mean Green
Hoff Smoken Ghost
Hoff Spicy Ketchup
Hoff Wake Up Call
Hoff Mini
Hoff Dang Sauce
Hoff's Variety Pack
Shark Original
Shark Medalodon
Shark Sriracha
Shark Blueberry Syrup
Shark Maple Syrup
Paper Towels
Box Facemaks
Gallon Bleach
Latex Gloves
Roundabout Bandana
Roundabout Golf Balls
Philbur's Hot Sauce
Roundabout Blanket
Roundabout Sweatshirt
To Go Coffe Mug- CLUB
Roundabout Apron
Roundabout Face Mask
Keychain
Hoff's Dust
Frappes
Non Alcoholic Beverages
8 oz Bottle. Coke
Bottle Still Water
Tap Water
Coffee
Coke
Decaf
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Ginger Ale
Grape Soda
Hot Chocolate
Iced Coffee
Cold Brew
Cold Lattes
Sm Fresh Squeeze
Fresh Squeezed OJ
Iced Tea
Large Chocolate Milk
Large Juice
Large Milk
Lipton Tea
Orange Soda
Pink Lemonade
Hot Or Cold Cider
Root Beer
Shirley Temple
Small Chocolate Milk
Small Juice
Small Milk
Soda Water
Sparkling Water
Sprite
Sprite Zero
Tea
To-Go Soda
Tonic Water
Vanilla Coke
Premium Lemonade
Mug Coffee
TOGO Coffee
Cappuccino
Latte
Double Espresso
Mocha
Bottle Wine
Canyon Road Chardonnay
Canyon Road Cabernet
Canyon Road White Zinfandel
Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc
William Hill Chardonnay
Anglini Pinot Grigio
Clean Slate Reisling
Apothic Red
Doug Hill Merlot
Louis Martini Cabernet
Bridalwood Pinot Noir
Wycliff Champagne
Ch. Montaud Rose
Chateau Souverain Chardonnay
House Bottle
Up Bottle
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Come in and enjoy!
580 Portsmouth Traffic Cir, Portsmouth, NH 03801