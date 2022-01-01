Roundabout Diner and Lounge

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

Frappes
Reuben
Side Bacon

Eggs & Signatures

1 Egg Breakfast

$6.49

One Cage-Free egg any style, choice of toast, and home fries.

Avocado Toast

$11.99

Mashed and seasoned avocado on two pieces of whole wheat toast with sliced tomatoes, pickled red onions, raw spinach toasted sesame seeds, and olive oil. Served with fruit.

Biscuits & Gravy

$9.99

Griddled buttermilk biscuits topped with homemade sausage gravy. Served with home fries.

Breakfast Bowl

$12.99

Scrambled eggs, home fries, ham, onions, tomatoes, Colby Jack cheese, and scallions. Served with toast.

Breakfast Burrito

$13.99

Breakfast Croissant

$11.99

2 eggs, cheese, and 2 slices of bacon on a croissant. Side homefries

Breakfast Wrap

$12.99

Cheesy scrambled eggs, ham, sausage, and bacon in a flour tortilla. Served with home fries.

Egg Sandwich

$6.50

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese on a toasted English muffin

Huevos Ranchero

$12.99

Scrambled eggs with sausage, jalapeños, peppers, onions, tomatoes, Colby Jack cheese. Served with tortillas, salsa, sour cream, and home fries.

Monte Cristo

$12.99

Thick cut sourdough bread filled with smoked ham and Swiss cheese, griddled with our French toast batter and finished with powdered sugar. Served with syrup and home fries.

Steak & Eggs

$19.99

6 oz. grilled sirloin with 2 eggs any style, home fries, and toast

Three Egg Breakfast

$8.49

3 cage-free eggs with homefries and toast

Three Eggs Meat

$9.49

3 Cage-free eggs your way, home fries, toast, and choice of protein.

Two Egg Breakfast

$7.99

2 cage-free eggs, home fries, and toast

Two Eggs Meat

$6.99

2 cage-free eggs, home fries, toast, and choice of protein.

Yogurt Parfait

$6.99

Fresh seasonal fruit, vanilla yogurt, and house-made granola.

The Danimal

The Danimal

$11.99

Breakfast Croissant with 2 extra pieces of bacon

Oatmeal (until Noon)

$7.99

Steel cut oats with bananas, walnuts, brown sugar, and cinnamon. Served with fruit.

Small Oatmeal (until Noon)

$4.99

Quiche

$5.95

Griddle & Benny

1 Pancake

$2.75

Bacon Benedict

$12.99

Blueberries

$0.99

Bottle Syrup

$1.99
Chili Benedict

Chili Benedict

$13.99

Grilled cornbread topped with lumberjack chili, two poached eggs, hollandaise, and Colby jack cheese. Served with home fries.

Cinn Swirl Combo

$14.99

Cinnamon Swirl French Toast, served with two eggs any style, home fries, and choice of bacon, ham, or sausage.

Cinnamon Swirl FT

$10.99

Homemade Cinnamon Swirl bread dipped in our Grand Marnier cinnamon batter and griddled to perfection. Served with syrup and butter.

Classic Benedict

$12.99

Jumbo English muffin topped with grilled Applewood smoked ham, two poached eggs and hollandaise. Served with home fries.

Cornbread FT Combo

$11.99

Cornbread French Toast, eggs, homefries, choice of meat

Country Benedict

$12.99

poached eggs on biscuits topped with sausage gravy. Served with homefries.

Fish Cake Benedict

$13.99

fried salmon cakes, poached eggs, baby spinach, house hollandaise, capers, homefries

French Toast Combo

$13.99

French Toast, eggs, homefries, choice of meat

GM Combo

$14.99

Grand Marnier French Toast

$9.99

Locally baked "When Pigs Fly" Challah bread griddled with our Grand Marnier cinnamon batter. Served with warm syrup and butter.

Hash Benedict

$13.99

Grilled homemade corned beef hash, two poached eggs, and hollandaise served on English muffin with home fries.

Pancake Combo

$13.99

2 Pancakes, eggs, homefries, choice of meat

Pancakes

$7.99

Pancakes 1 Topping

$8.98

Pancakes 2 Toppings

$9.47

Pancakes 3 Toppings

$9.96

Pigs Fly Combo

$10.99

French toast of the day, eggs, homefries, choice of meat

Pigs Fly FT

$8.99

"When pigs fly" fruit bread dipped in our cinnamon French Toast batter and griddled

Pulled Pork Benedict

$12.99

BBQ pulled pork and cage free poached eggs over grilled cornbread. Topped with hollandaise. Side homefries

Sliced Bananas

$0.99Out of stock

Sliced Strawberries

$0.99

Two Pancakes

$5.50

Veggie Benedict

$12.99

English muffin topped with balsamic-roasted portobello mushrooms, baby spinach, tomatoes, two poached eggs and hollandaise. Served with home fries.

Omelets

Our own Lumberjack chili and cheddar cheese.

All Meat Omelet

$14.99

Bacon, ham, and sausage. Served with home fries.

BBQ Pork Omelet

BBQ Pork Omelet

$13.99

Muddy River BBQ pulled pork and cheddar cheese. Served with home fries.

Cheese Omelet

$10.99

Chili Cheese Omelet

$13.99

Lumberjack Chili and cheddar cheese. Served with home fries.

Hash Omelet

$13.99

Corned beef hash and choice of cheese. Served with home fries.

Meat & Cheese Omelet

$12.99

Mediterranean Omelet

$12.99

Spinach, olives, sun-dried tomatoes, onion, and feta. Served with home fries.

Veggie Omelet

$12.99

Spinach, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, and mushrooms. Served with home fries.

Western Omelet

$12.99

Ham, green peppers, onions, and choice of cheese. Served with home fries.

Sausage Bomblet

$13.99

Sausage, roasted red peppers, caramelized mushrooms, and onions. Served with home fries.

Breakfast Sides

Bottle Syrup

$1.99

Cream Cheese

$0.75

Crispy Hash

$5.99

Guacamole

$1.99

Hash

$5.99

Hollandaise

$1.00

Honey

$0.50

Muffin

$2.25

Peanut Butter

$0.50

Fish Cake

$5.99

Sausage Gravy

$1.99

SD Pulled Pork

$4.99

Side 1 Egg

$1.75

Side 2 Eggs

$3.25

Side 3 eggs

$4.75

Side Bacon

$3.99

Side Baked Beans

$2.95

Side French Toast

$4.99

Side Fruit

$3.99

Side Ham

$3.99

Side Home Fries

$2.95

Side Sausage

$3.99

Side Short Stack

$3.99

Side Toast

$2.95

Veggie Patty

$7.99

Well Home Fries

$2.95

Side Bacon Well

$3.99

SD Cinnamon FT

$6.99

Sd Banana

$0.99

Starters

1/2 Pickle

$5.99

Bacon Cheddar Chips

$10.99

Our house potato chips smothered in bacon, our own cheese sauce, Colby jack cheese, scallions, and sour cream.

Bleu Cheese Chips

$9.99

House potato chips smothered in local Vermont bleu and cheddar cheeses, bacon and chopped scallions. Served with ranch and bleu cheese dressing.

Brussels Sprouts

$11.99

Fresh Brussel sprouts pan seared in a Thai plum sauce with carrots, pickled red onions, and mushrooms then finished with toasted sesame seeds and scallions.

Cheese Queso

$7.99

Chicken Queso

$11.99

Grilled chicken and diced bacon on tortilla with melted Colby jack cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa.

Chili Cheese Fry

$9.99

Crispy fries topped with our own Lumberjack chili, cheese sauce, Colby jack cheese, scallions, and sour cream.

Fowl Balls

$10.99

Smoked chicken wrapped in bacon then lightly fried. Served with honey mustard.

Fried Pickles

$10.99

Our famous beer battered, deep-fried pickles served with garlic horseradish dill sauce.

Hummus Dip

$8.99

Large Fry

$4.99

O. Rings

$7.99

One Slider

$2.75

Pork Quesadilla

$10.99

Muddy River BBQ Pulled Pork on a tortilla with melted Colby Jack cheese and a side of sour cream and salsa.

Poutine

$8.99

Sliders

$7.99

Three mini rolls with choice of our award winning pulled pork, tuna, or cheeseburgers.

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.99

Tenders

$11.99

Truffle Fries

$9.99

Veggie Queso

$13.99

Waffle Fries

$4.99

Soups & Salads

Bowl Chili

$10.99

Bowl Chowder

$11.99

Bowl Soup Day

$9.99

Bowl Gluten Free

$10.99

Caesar

$10.99

Crisp romaine hearts, classic Caeser dressing, Parmesan cheese, and house-made croutons.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$16.99

A Mediterranean Cobb. Mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, bleu cheese crumbles, roasted portobellos, grape tomatoes, bacon, roasted red peppers, and artichoke hearts.

Cup Chili

$6.99

Cup Chowder

$7.99

Cup Soup Day

$5.99

Cup Gluten Free

$6.99

Smoke Salad

$10.99

Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded carrots, red onions, Colby Jack, and croutons

Chef Salad

$14.99

Mixed greens, sliced turkey and ham, Colby Jack cheese, egg, bacon, avocado, black olives, and tomatoes

Spinach Salad

$12.99

Baby spinach, tomatoes, bacon, scallions, bleu cheese, candied walnuts, and craisins.

Sandwiches

Artichoke Tomato Melt

$11.99

Thick-cut grilled sourdough with artichoke hearts and tomatoes, melted cheddar and housemate Russian dressing.

B.L.T.

$10.99

Sugar-cured bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on grilled sourdough.

B.L.T.C.A.

$12.99

Sugar-cured bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, cheddar cheese, and avocado on grilled sourdough.

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast, House BBQ, cheddar cheese, sugar-cured bacon on a potato bun.

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Cajun spiced grilled chicken breast and crumbled bleu cheese on a grilled potato bun.

Club

$15.99

House-roasted turkey breast, applewood smoked ham, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on grilled sourdough bread.

Country Sand

$13.99

Golden-fried chicken breast on one piece of sourdough with sausage gravy.

Cuban

$13.99

Sourdough bread filled with tender pork shoulder, grilled applewood ham, red onion, sliced pickle, Swiss, and Dijon mustard.

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

American and cheddar on grilled sourdough.

Haddock Reuben

$15.99

Haddock Sandwich

$13.99

Beer battered with lettuce, tomato, and a side of tartar.

Hot Corned Beef Sandwich

$14.99

House cooked corned beef, melted Swiss, spicy brown mustard on rye bread.

Hummus Wrap

$11.99

Lobster Club

$27.99

Fresh Maine lobster meat lightly tossed in mayo, sugar-cured bacon, lettuce, tomato, and avocado. 3 pieces sourdough.

Lobster Roll

$25.99

Fresh Maine lobster meat lightly tossed in mayo and leaf lettuce on a grilled torpedo roll.

Open Face Turkey

$14.99

Oven roasted turkey on open face sourdough with stuffing and gravy. Served with a side of cranberry relish.

Plain Chicken Sandwich

$10.49

Portabello Mushroom Sandwich

$12.99

balsamic roasted portobellas, roasted red peppers, baby spinach, goat cheese, and cheddar cheese

Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese

$12.99

Slow smoked pulled pork tossed in house BBQ on grilled sourdough with cheddar cheese

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.99

BBQ pulled pork on a grilled potato bun. Simple and delicious

Pulled Pork Tacos

$11.99

3 tacos with BBQ pulled pork, Colby jack cheese, lettuce, and pickled red onions. Served with sour cream and salsa.

Reuben

Reuben

$15.99

House cooked corned beef, house Russian dressing, Swiss cheese, and sauerkraut.

Fish Cake Sandwich

$12.99

Panko fried Salmon cakes, lettuce, tomato, side of tartar

Side Salad

$3.95

Tuna Melt

$11.99

Homemade tuna salad on grilled sourdough with melted Swiss, lettuce, and tomato.

Turk-A-Doodle

$12.99

Oven roasted turkey in a wrap with Colby Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, Texas mayo, and crumbled bacon.

Turkey Meatloaf Sandwich

$12.99

Homemade turkey meatloaf served open face with sauteed mushrooms and onions and white gravy

Twin Dogs

$9.99

Two Fenway franks with your choice of toppings

Veggie Wrap

$13.99

Beyond burger, lettuce, Colby Jack cheese, salsa, and avocado.

Burgers

1/2 lb. Angus beef. Lettuce, tomato, onion. Served on a grilled bun unless otherwise stated

Alamo Burger

$14.99

Cheddar cheese, jalapenos, Texas mayo

BBQ Burger

$14.99

cheddar, House BBQ, Sugar-cured bacon

Black & Bleu Burger

$14.99

Crumbled bleu cheese, blackening spices

Burger

$12.99

Cheeseburger

$13.99

Cheeseburger Club

$16.99

Three pieces sourdough. Lettuce, tomato, red onion, bacon, American cheese

Chili Cheese Burger

$14.99

Lumberjack chili, colby jack cheese

Loaded Poundabout

$21.99

2 patties, sauteed mushrooms and onions, gravy, and 3 onion rings

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.99

Swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms and onions

Patty Melt

$14.99

American cheese and bacon on sourdough bread

Pile Up

$20.99

Burger, pulled pork, turkey, ham, bacon, egg, coleslaw, Russian dressing, cheddar cheese on sourdough bread.

Poundabout

$19.99

2 patties. No cheese

Poundabout w. Cheese

$20.99

2 patties, with cheese.

Side Salad

$3.95

Veggie Burger

$14.99

1/4 lb. Beyond burger

Lunch Specials

Quiche

$9.99

Chicken Special

$14.99

BBQ Platter

$15.99

Grilled Cheese Special

$12.99

Sides

1 Hot Dog

$3.75

1/2 Bag of Tenders

$4.99

2oz. Ham

$3.00

2oz. Turkey

$3.00

4oz. Salmon

$7.99

6oz. Sirloin

$10.99

Burger Patty

$7.99

Cheese Sauce

$2.00

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Grilled Chicken

$4.99

Honey

$0.50

Sausage Gravy

$1.99

Side Beans

$2.95

Side Caesar

$5.95

Side Cole Slaw

$2.95

Side Fries

$2.95

Side Fruit

$3.99

Side Lobster

$19.00Out of stock

Side Mac & Cheese

$3.95

Side Mashed

$2.95

Side O-Rings

$3.95

Side Peanut Butter

$0.50

Side Potato Chips

$2.95

Side Salad

$5.95

Side Spinach

$2.95

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$3.95

Side Veg of the Day

$2.95

Side Waffle Fries

$2.95

Small Spinach Salad

$5.99

Stuffing

$2.95

Tuna

$3.99

Turkey Gravy

$2.00

side corned beef

$9.99

Sd Avocado

$1.99

Entrees

All Meat Mac

$14.99

Pasta tossed in our cheese sauce, bacon, ham, and BBQ pulled pork.

Bacon Mac

$13.99

BBQ Pork Mac

$13.99

Buff Chix Mac

$14.99

Fried buffalo tenders, bleu cheese crumbles

Chicken Pot Pie

$16.99

Roasted chicken with peas, carrots, potatoes, and pear onions in a light sauce and topped with our pie crust. Served with a side of cranberry relish.

Chicken Scampi

$17.99

Country Chicken Dinner

$16.99

Chicken breast golden fried, served over mashed potatoes with sausage gravy and chef's vegetable.

Fish & Chips

$18.99

Beer battered haddock, crispy fries, and coleslaw. Served with a side of tartar.

Fried Steak

$19.99

Fried steak, sausage gravy, mashed potatoes, chef's vegetable.

Ham Mac

$13.99

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$26.99

Muddy Pie

$16.99

BBQ pulled pork, corn, and Colby Jack in a crock pot then topped with mashed potatoes. Served with beans and cornbread

Plain Mac N' Cheese

$11.99

Pulled Pork Platter

$14.99

BBQ pulled pork, beans, slaw, grilled cornbread

Salmon Dinner

$21.99

8 oz. grilled salmon, mashed potatoes, vegetable.

Sausage Mac

$13.99

Side Salad

$4.95

Tenders Dinner

$13.99

Boneless chicken tenders served with crispy fries. Available naked, Buffalo style, BBQ or Sesame Thai sauce.

Turkey Dinner

$19.99

Oven roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, white gravy, veg

Turkey Meatloaf Dinner

$16.99

Homemade turkey meatloaf over red bliss mashed potatoes, sauteed mushrooms and onions, white gravy

Veggie Mac

$13.99

Mac with spinach, tomatoes, onions, peppers, and mushrooms.

Grilled Sirloin

$25.99

Sirloin grilled to your liking topped with sautéed mushrooms and onions. Served with mashed potatoes and chef's vegetable.

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Kids Hot Dog

$6.95

Kids Burger

$6.95

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.95

Kids Fish Sticks

$6.95

Kids Pork Sandwich

$6.95

Kids Quesadilla

$6.95

Kids Salad w/ Chicken

$6.95

Kids Chick Breast

$6.95

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.95

Kids Mac N' Cheese

$6.95

Kids Drink

$0.99

Kids Float

$3.75

Kids Frappe

$3.75

Kids Pancakes

$6.95

Kids French Toast Stix

$6.95

Kids Eggs

$6.95

Kids Yogurt

$6.95

Kids Sundae

$3.75

Kids Cereal

$6.95

Merchandise

Roundabout Mug

$9.00

Crewneck SS

$32.00

Crewneck SS XXL

$35.00

Large Tea Pot

$32.00

Tie Dye Shirts

$25.00

T-Shirt

$18.00

Kids T Shirt

$21.00

2XL T-Shirt

$18.00

Pint Glass

$10.00

Shot Glass

$4.00

Bagged Ice

$8.00

Loose Tea 1oz

$3.00

Baseball Cap

$23.00

Pint BBQ

$6.95

Quart BBQ

$10.95

1/2 lb. Coffee

$6.00

Pound Coffee

$12.00

1/2 lb. Citrus Green

$16.00

1/2 lb. Cran Apple

$13.00

1/2 lb. Dubliners Breakfast

$12.00

1/2 lb. Daybreak Chai

$13.00

1/2 lb. Earl Grey

$14.00

1/2 lb. Morroccan Mint

$13.00

1/2 lb. Decaf Peppermint

$14.00

1/2 lb. Decaf Coconut

$16.00

Phone Wallets

$3.00

Long Sleeve T

$28.00

Winter Hat

$24.95

Kid's Blue Tray

$7.00

MOF Piri Piri

$8.75

MOF Inferno's Ghost

$8.75

Hoff Mean Green

$11.00

Hoff Smoken Ghost

$11.00

Hoff Spicy Ketchup

$13.00

Hoff Wake Up Call

$12.00

Hoff Mini

$8.00

Hoff Dang Sauce

$12.00

Hoff's Variety Pack

$25.00

Shark Original

$9.00

Shark Medalodon

$9.00

Shark Sriracha

$10.00

Shark Blueberry Syrup

$11.00

Shark Maple Syrup

$11.00

Paper Towels

$2.00

Box Facemaks

$6.00

Gallon Bleach

$4.25

Latex Gloves

$5.50

Roundabout Bandana

$15.00

Roundabout Golf Balls

$15.00

Philbur's Hot Sauce

$7.99

Roundabout Blanket

$25.00

Roundabout Sweatshirt

$36.00

To Go Coffe Mug- CLUB

$25.00

Roundabout Apron

$25.00

Roundabout Face Mask

$12.00

Keychain

$10.00

Hoff's Dust

$5.00

Frappes

Frappes

Non Alcoholic Beverages

8 oz Bottle. Coke

$1.99

Bottle Still Water

$1.99

Tap Water

Coffee

$2.95

Coke

$2.95

Decaf

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Grape Soda

$2.95

Hot Chocolate

$2.95

Iced Coffee

$2.95

Cold Brew

$3.25

Cold Lattes

$4.25Out of stock

Sm Fresh Squeeze

$4.25

Fresh Squeezed OJ

$5.25

Iced Tea

$2.95

Large Chocolate Milk

$2.49

Large Juice

$3.25

Large Milk

$2.49

Lipton Tea

$1.99

Orange Soda

$2.95

Pink Lemonade

$2.95

Hot Or Cold Cider

$3.99

Root Beer

$2.95

Shirley Temple

$2.95

Small Chocolate Milk

$1.99

Small Juice

$2.75

Small Milk

$1.99

Soda Water

$2.75

Sparkling Water

$1.99

Sprite

$2.95

Sprite Zero

$2.95Out of stock

Tea

$2.95

To-Go Soda

$2.49

Tonic Water

$2.75

Vanilla Coke

$2.95

Premium Lemonade

$3.75

Mug Coffee

$1.95

TOGO Coffee

$2.75

Cappuccino

$4.95

Latte

$4.95

Double Espresso

$2.95

Mocha

$4.95

Bottle Wine

Canyon Road Chardonnay

$23.00

Canyon Road Cabernet

$23.00

Canyon Road White Zinfandel

$23.00

Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc

$31.00

William Hill Chardonnay

$31.00

Anglini Pinot Grigio

$31.00

Clean Slate Reisling

$33.00

Apothic Red

$33.00

Doug Hill Merlot

$29.00

Louis Martini Cabernet

$33.00

Bridalwood Pinot Noir

$33.00

Wycliff Champagne

$27.00

Ch. Montaud Rose

$26.00Out of stock

Chateau Souverain Chardonnay

$31.00

House Bottle

$15.00

Up Bottle

$20.00
