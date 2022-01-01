  • Home
Moe's Italian Sandwiches - Portsmouth (Lafayette) DNU 2975 Lafayette Rd

275 Reviews

$

2975 Lafayette Rd

Portsmouth, NH 03801

Popular Items

Meatball
Turkey
Veggie

Signature Sandwiches

Moe's Original

$6.39

Mild Cooked Salami, Provolone cheese, onions,peppers, pickles, tomatoes,olives

Turkey

$6.39

Turkey, Provolone cheese, onions,peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olives

Ham

$6.39

Ham, Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes,olives

Tuna

$6.39

Tuna salad, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olives. Cheese is not included in the price!

Chicken Salad

$6.39

Chicken salad, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olives . Cheese is not included in the price!

Veggie

$5.99

Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olives

Capicola

$6.39

Capicola, Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olive

Genoa

$6.39

Genoa, Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olive

Premium Sandwich

Madmoe

$7.49

Salami, Ham, Turkey , Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olive

MadSicilian

$7.49

Salami, Capicola, Genoa,Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olive

MoeZilla

$7.99

Salami, Ham, Turkey, Genoa, Capicola, Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olive

Caprese

Caprese

$6.99

Summer in a Sandwich! Fresh mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, basil pesto and a touch of balsamic.

Hot Sandwiches

Meatball

$7.99

Meatballs, marinara sauce, provolone cheese, parmesean

Pastrami

$8.49

Pastrami, provolone, pickles, brown mustard

Chips

Lays Plain (small)

$1.25

BBQ (small)

$1.25

SC&O (small)

$1.09

Plain (large)

$2.99

BBQ (large)

$2.29

SC&O (large)

$2.29

small wachusetts

$1.25

Pickle

Pickle

$1.50

Kids Meal

kids meal

$5.99
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
2975 Lafayette Rd, Portsmouth, NH 03801

