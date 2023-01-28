Row 34 imageView gallery
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Row 34 Portsmouth

1,990 Reviews

$$

5 PORTWALK PL

Portsmouth, NH 03801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Crab Cake
1/2 Dozen Shrimp Cocktail
Salmon

Row To Go Portsmouth

Shuck at Home - One Dozen Oysters

$26.00

Knife Required. (Available in Store)

1/2 Dozen Shrimp Cocktail

$22.00

1/2 dozen shrimp with cocktail sauce and lemon

Tuna Crudo

Tuna Crudo

$21.00

black garlic aïoli, avocado

Clam Chowder

$13.00

hand-dug clams, house cured bacon, served with crackers

Crab Cake

$23.00

See row34.com for location specific daily menus

Green Salad

$12.00

radish, apple, cucumber, roasted shallot vinaigrette

Mussels

$18.00

lager steamed mussels, shallots, herb butter, grilled sourdough

Oyster Slider

Oyster Slider

$5.00

brioche roll, pickled red onion, chili lime aïoli

Salmon Pâté

Salmon Pâté

$8.00

grilled bread, pickled vegetables & crème fraîche

Shrimp Pimento

Shrimp Pimento

$14.00

southern style pimento cheese, shrimp, pickles, creme fraîche, grilled bread

Creamy Lobster Roll

Creamy Lobster Roll

$42.00

Ethel's Classic Lobster Salad, cole slaw, kettle chips

Warm Buttered Lobster Roll

Warm Buttered Lobster Roll

$42.00

Locally caught lobster from ME, poached in warm butter in a brioche bun topped off with sea salt. Served with coleslaw and kettle chips.

Small Fried Oysters

Small Fried Oysters

$16.00

french fries, tartar sauce

Large Fried Oysters

Large Fried Oysters

$31.00

french fries, tartar sauce

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$18.00

house made beer batter, shoestring fries, malt vinegar aioli

Fish Tacos

$18.00

Two fish tacos, lightly fried haddock on flour tortillas with ginger lime slaw, avocado crèma

Burger

Burger

$18.00

house cured maple bacon, Cabot cheddar, fries

Chicken

$26.00

See row34.com for location specific daily menus

Salmon

$33.00

See row34.com for location specific daily menus

242 Fries

242 Fries

$8.00
Biscuit

Biscuit

$8.00

with rosemary butter, and honey

Shoestring Fries

Shoestring Fries

$6.00
Cornbread

Cornbread

$8.00

with maple butter

Big Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Our homemade chocolate chip cookie.

Butterscotch Pudding

Butterscotch Pudding

$11.00

Creamy butterscotch pudding with chantilly cream & candied pecan

Apparel and Swag Portsmouth

Row 34 Hot Sauce

$8.00

Row 34 Cocktail Sauce

$8.00
Shuck Yeah Sweatshirt

Shuck Yeah Sweatshirt

$50.00

Shuck Yea! Super soft crewneck sweatshirt

Row 34 Grey Sweatshirt

$55.00
Pros Only Beanie

Pros Only Beanie

$38.00

Are you a Pro? Grab a beanie

Row 34 Shucking Knife

Row 34 Shucking Knife

$15.00

A necessary staple for every home kitchen!

Row 34 Shucking Gloves

Row 34 Shucking Gloves

$15.00

A pair of Row 34 branded shucking gloves. Just like our pro's wear in the restaurant.

Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

Open for in-person dining & takeout! Tuesday - Thursday 5-9pm, Friday & Saturday 11:30-10pm, Sunday 11:30am-9pm.

Website

Location

5 PORTWALK PL, Portsmouth, NH 03801

Directions

Gallery
Row 34 image
Row 34 image

Similar restaurants in your area

Dwyer's Pub
orange starNo Reviews
96 Bridge Street Porstmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro & Bar - Portsmouth, NH
orange star4.6 • 1,082
35 Portwalk Pl Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
The Friendly Toast - Portsmouth, NH - Portsmouth, NH
orange starNo Reviews
114 Congress St Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
Portsmouth Brewery
orange starNo Reviews
56 Market St Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
Tj's Food & Spirits
orange starNo Reviews
54 Daniel Street Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
Surf Restaurant - Portsmouth
orange starNo Reviews
99 Bow St Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Portsmouth

Street
orange star4.6 • 2,111
801 Islington St, Suite 17 Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
Roundabout Diner and Lounge
orange star4.6 • 1,802
580 Portsmouth Traffic Cir Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
Barrio - Portsmouth
orange star4.5 • 1,785
319 Vaughan Street Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
Bennett's Sandwich Shop - Portsmouth, NH
orange star4.7 • 1,126
41 Congress Street Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro & Bar - Portsmouth, NH
orange star4.6 • 1,082
35 Portwalk Pl Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
Grill 28 - 200 Grafton Drive
orange star4.4 • 442
200 Grafton Drive Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Portsmouth
Kittery
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Kittery Point
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Stratham
review star
No reviews yet
Hampton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
York
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Exeter
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Dover
review star
Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)
Somersworth
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston