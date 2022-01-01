Restaurant header imageView gallery

Barrio Portsmouth

1,785 Reviews

$$

319 Vaughan Street

Portsmouth, NH 03801

Popular Items

Barrio Box
Flour - Soft BYO
El Gringo

Jarritos

Jarritos Mandarin

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.00
Jarritos Mango

Jarritos Mango

$3.00Out of stock
Jarritos Lime

Jarritos Lime

$3.00
Jarritos Pineapple

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.00
Jarritos Fruit Punch

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$3.00
Jarritos Tamarind

Jarritos Tamarind

$3.00

Jarritos Jamaica

$3.00Out of stock

Jarritos Grapefruit

$3.00

Appetizers

Tres Amigos

$15.00
Pineapple Salsa

Pineapple Salsa

$6.00
Corn Salsa

Corn Salsa

$5.50
Salsa Verde

Salsa Verde

$5.50
Pico De Gallo

Pico De Gallo

$5.00
Queso Blanco

Queso Blanco

$7.00
Queso Elote

Queso Elote

$7.50

corn, spices

Queso Chorizo

Queso Chorizo

$8.00

spicy spanish sausage

Queso Stoner

Queso Stoner

$7.50

rice

Queso Buffalo Chicken

Queso Buffalo Chicken

$8.00

blue cheese

Queso of the Month

$8.00
Guacamole

Guacamole

$6.00

jalapeño, cilantro, lime

Guacamole Tuscan

Guacamole Tuscan

$7.50Out of stock

chèvre, basil, balsamic, pepitas, artichokes, sun-dried tomatoes

Guacamole Pineapple

Guacamole Pineapple

$7.00

pickled shallots, chipotle honey

Guac of the Month

$8.00

Build Your Tacos

Corn- Hard BYO

Corn- Hard BYO

$3.75
Corn- Soft BYO

Corn- Soft BYO

$3.75
Flour - Soft BYO

Flour - Soft BYO

$3.75
Bombshell

Bombshell

$4.75
Stoner

Stoner

$4.75
Green Goddess

Green Goddess

$4.75
Cilantro-Lime Rice Bowl

Cilantro-Lime Rice Bowl

$7.00
Cauliflower Rice Bowl

Cauliflower Rice Bowl

$8.00

El Jefe's Selecciones

Al Pastor Bowl

Al Pastor Bowl

$7.75

pulled pork, cilantro-lime rice, pineapple salsa, cilantro+onions, mango habanero, dirty sauce

Bowl Of The Month

Bowl Of The Month

$8.00Out of stock
Taco Of the Month

Taco Of the Month

$5.00
El Vegano

El Vegano

$5.00
El Sully

El Sully

$5.00
Bomba De Tocino

Bomba De Tocino

$5.00

bombshell (flour soft+corn hard+queso+crumbled bacon), thick cut bacon, chihuahua, lettuce, pico de gallo, cilantro-lime aioli, pickled jalapenos

Camarone Agrietado

Camarone Agrietado

$5.00

La Tierra

$6.00

El Gringo

$4.50

El Jefe Loco

$5.00

Sides

SD Rice

$1.00

SD Cauliflower Rice

$1.50

SD Sour Cream

$1.00

SD Queso Blanco

$1.50

SD Black Beans

$1.50

SD Traditional Guac

$2.00

SD Bacon

$2.50

SD Pickled Jalapenos

$1.00

SD Reaper

$0.50

SD Tortilla

$0.50

SD Reaper

$0.50

Kid's Menu

2 Hard Corn Tacos

$5.00

2 Soft Flour Tacos

$5.00

Nachos

$5.00

Bowl

$4.00

Barrio Box

Barrio Box

Barrio Box

$10.00

Your choice of two suggested Tacos, traditional guac or queso blanco + Barrio chips.

Appetizers

Corn Salsa + Chips

Corn Salsa + Chips

$7.00
Pico De Gallo +Chips

Pico De Gallo +Chips

$6.50
Guac Traditional + Chips

Guac Traditional + Chips

$7.50
Guac Tuscan + Chips

Guac Tuscan + Chips

$9.00
Guac Pineapple + Chips

Guac Pineapple + Chips

$8.50
Gauc of the Month + Chips

Gauc of the Month + Chips

$9.50
Pineapple Salsa + Chips

Pineapple Salsa + Chips

$7.50
Salsa Verde + Chips

Salsa Verde + Chips

$6.50
Queso Elote + Chips

Queso Elote + Chips

$9.00
Queso Chorizo + Chips

Queso Chorizo + Chips

$9.50
Queso Stoner + Chips

Queso Stoner + Chips

$9.00
Queso Buffalo Chicken + Chips

Queso Buffalo Chicken + Chips

$9.50
Queso of the Month + Chips

Queso of the Month + Chips

$9.50
Tres Amigos + Chips

Tres Amigos + Chips

$16.50
Salsa Roja + Chips

Salsa Roja + Chips

$4.00

Queso + Chips

$8.00

El Jefe Selecciones

Al Pastor Bowl

Al Pastor Bowl

$8.00

pulled pork, cauliflower rice, pineapple salsa, cilantro+onions, mango habanero, dirty sauce

Bomba De Tocino

Bomba De Tocino

$5.50

bombshell (flour soft+corn hard+queso+crumbled bacon), thick-cut bacon, chihuahua, lettuce, pico de gallo, cilantro-lime aioli, pickled jalapeños

Camarone Agrietado

Camarone Agrietado

$5.50

flour shell, jalapeño lime shrimp, cilantro rice, napa slaw, crack sauce

El Gringo

El Gringo

$5.50

flour shell, chili-spiced ground sirloin, smoked cheddar, lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle crema

El Jefe Loco

El Jefe Loco

$5.50

stoner shell (flour+corn hard+chorizo+queso), spice-rubbed chicken, fresco, smoked cheddar, pico de gallo, corn salsa, chipotle honey bbq, salsa roja

El Sully

El Sully

$5.50

dub-shell (flour soft+corn hard+queso), chorizo, chihuahua, lettuce, pico de gallo, barrio secret sauce

El Vegano

El Vegano

$5.50

lean goddess shell (corn soft+corn hard+guac), pan-seared portobellos, caramelized onions + poblanos, pico de gallo, corn salsa, salsa verde

La Tierra

La Tierra

$6.50

bombshell (flour soft+corn hard+queso+crumbled bacon), coca-cola marinated steak, pan-seared portobellos, caramelized onions & poblanos, chihuahua, secret sauce, cilantro aioli

Build Your Own Tacos

Corn Hard BYO

Corn Hard BYO

$4.50
Flour BYO

Flour BYO

$4.50
Bombshell BYO

Bombshell BYO

$5.50

soft flour + corn hard + queso + crumbled bacon

Stoner BYO

Stoner BYO

$5.50

soft flour + corn hard + queso + chorizo

Green Goddess BYO

Green Goddess BYO

$5.50

soft flour + corn hard + queso + guacamole

Cilantro-Lime Rice Bowl

Cilantro-Lime Rice Bowl

$7.50
Cauliflower Rice Bowl

Cauliflower Rice Bowl

$8.50
Corn Soft BYO

Corn Soft BYO

$4.50

Sides

Rice

Rice

$2.00
Cauliflower Rice

Cauliflower Rice

$2.50
Sour Cream

Sour Cream

$2.00
Queso Blanco

Queso Blanco

$2.50
Black Beans

Black Beans

$2.50
Guac

Guac

$3.00
Bacon

Bacon

$3.50
Pickled Jalapenos

Pickled Jalapenos

$2.00
Tortilla

Tortilla

$1.50

Barrio Box

Barrio Box

Barrio Box

$11.00

Your choice of two suggested Tacos, traditional guac or queso blanco + Barrio chips.

Jarritos

Jarritos Mandarin

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.00
Jarritos Mango

Jarritos Mango

$3.00Out of stock
Jarritos Lime

Jarritos Lime

$3.00
Jarritos Pineapple

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.00
Jarritos Fruit Punch

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$3.00
Jarritos Tamarind

Jarritos Tamarind

$3.00

Jarritos Jamaica

$3.00

Jarritos Grapefruit

$3.00

Red bull

Regular Red bull

$5.50

Sugar Free Red bull

$5.50Out of stock

Tropical Red bull

$5.50

Watermelon Red bull

$5.50
