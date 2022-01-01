Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian
Middle Eastern

Taaza Takeout

No reviews yet

2800 LAFAYETTE ROAD UNIT #9

PORTSMOUTH, NH 03801

Order Again

Popular Items

Butter Chicken
Vegetable Samosa (VEG)
Chicken Tikka Masala

Appetizers

Vegetable Samosa (VEG)

$5.50

Crispy fried dumpling stuffed with potatoes and vegetables, with housemade chutney

Samosa Chaat (VEG)

$7.99

Two vegetable samosas topped with cucumbers, onions, yogurt and spices

Vegetable Pakora (VEG)

$6.99

Chopped vegetables coated in chickpea batter and fried, with housemade chutney

Curry

Chicken Tikka Masala

$12.99

Boneless chicken marinated in famous tomato based sauce, with rice

Butter Chicken

$12.99

Boneless chicken marinated in creamy sauce with mild spices, with rice

Chicken Vindaloo

$12.99

Boneless chicken marinated in spicy tomato based sauce, with rice

Punjabi Chole (VEG)

$10.99

Chickpea curry made with famous tikka masala, with rice

Chicken Curry

$12.99

Boneless chicken stewed in an onion and tomato based sauce in traditional South Asian spices, served with rice

Lamb Curry

$13.99

Boneless lamb pieces marinated in mild masala sauce, served with rice

Goat Curry

$15.99

Grill

Chicken Seekh Kabab

$5.50

Ground chicken with vegetables and South Asian spices cooked in tandoor

Chicken Chapli Kebab

$4.50

Ground chicken with tomatoes and South Asian spices cooked in tandoor, over rice and vegetables

Tandoori Chicken Tikka

$9.99

Chicken marinated in yogurt and spices cooked in tandoor, over rice and vegetables

Specials

GYRO / Shawarma

$9.99

Goat Curry

$15.99

Chicken Biryani

$12.99

Chicken-on-the-bone marinated in flavorful masala and baked with rice

Chicken Haleem

$11.99

A puree of Lentils and chicken slow cooked to perfection in mild masala

Lamb Plau

$13.99

Rice with lamb pieced flavored with light spices and lamb stock

Vegetarian

Punjabi Chole

$10.99

Chickpea curry made with famous tikka masala, over rice or naan

Vegetable Biryani

$11.99

Vegetables marinated in flavorful masala and baked with rice

Chana Dal

$10.99

Slow cooked Lentils with South Asian spices and vegetables.

Palak Paneer

$11.99

Fresh spinach cooked in traditional South Asian spices and paneer cheese

Bhindi Masala

$10.99

Okra made in mild South Asian style sauce, served with rice

Sweets

Gulab Jamun

$3.49

Fried milk pastry soaked in honey and saffron

Russ Malai

$5.50

Sides

Tandoori Naan

$2.50

Housemade white flower naan with butter, baked in tandoor

Garlic Naan

$3.00

Housemade white flour naan topped with garlic, cilantro and butter, baked in tandoor

Plain Rice

$4.50

Plain Basmati rice cooked with cumin

Chickpee Rice

$6.00

Plain Basmati rice cooked with cumin

Drinks

Mango Lassi

$3.99

Yogurt and mango milkshake

Smart Water

$2.99

Gatorade / Soda

$2.50

Fruiti-o

$9.99

Water

$1.99

H20

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

My dad and I started Taaza Takeout with one goal in mind, 'to make quality South Asian food more accessible in our local community'. For us that meant, a simple menu of fresh food made to order and served as takeaway for the convenience of portability and sharing. Whether you want to eat in or takeout, give us a try and help us spread our love for food and the rich culture that comes with it.

Website

Location

2800 LAFAYETTE ROAD UNIT #9, PORTSMOUTH, NH 03801

Directions

Gallery
Taaza Takeout image
Taaza Takeout image
Taaza Takeout image
Taaza Takeout image

