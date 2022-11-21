Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cafe Services 315 - Community Campus
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|12:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|12:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
100 Campus Drive, Portsmouth, NH 03801
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Portsmouth
Roundabout Diner and Lounge
4.6 • 1,802
580 Portsmouth Traffic Cir Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurant
Bennett's Sandwich Shop - Portsmouth, NH
4.7 • 1,126
41 Congress Street Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurant
More near Portsmouth