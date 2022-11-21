Cafe Services imageView gallery
Cafe Services 315 - Community Campus

review star

No reviews yet

100 Campus Drive

Portsmouth, NH 03801

Popular Items

Thin and Trim Turkey Deli Sandwich
Garden Salad
Caesar Salad

Drinks

Chocolate Milk

$1.90
Poland Spring Water

$1.00
Diet Coke

$1.25
Coke Zero

$1.25

Deli

Thin and Trim Turkey Deli Sandwich

$7.50

Lean fresh sliced Thin and Trim Turkey Breast

Grilled Chicken Deli Sandwich

$7.50

Fresh grilled chicken breast sandwich made to order with your choice of toppings

Thin and Trim Ham Sandwich

$6.50

Soup and Salads

Caesar Salad

$3.99

Crisp romaine lettuce with parmesan cheese, tomatoes, shredded carrots and croutons. Your server will supply you with a choice of dressing upon pick up.

Garden Salad

$4.99

Crisp lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, shredded carrots. Your server will supply you with a choice of dressing upon pick up.

Dressing

$0.75
Chef Salad

$6.50

Fresh Made Garden Salad Topped with Thin and Trim Sliced Turkey, Ham, Provolone Cheese, Hard Boiled Eggs and Fresh Vegetables.

Desserts

One fresh baked 3 oz Chocolate Chip Cookie
Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.99

Snacks

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.75
Whole Grain Cheez-It

$0.75
Whole Grain Gold Fish

$0.75
Lay's Chips

$1.25

Whole Fruit

Fresh Whole Fruit of the Day

$1.00

Chefs Choice selection of fresh whole fruit. Selections are seasonal Orange Apple Banana

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

100 Campus Drive, Portsmouth, NH 03801

Directions

