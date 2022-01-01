Blind Onion Pizza & Pub

Carolina Kitchen and Barbeque Co.

No reviews yet

We are a locally family owned and operated BBQ restaurant that serves, Traditional Southern

BBQ. “ Put the South in your mouth!” Nothing fancy…just simply exceptional! We believe creativity and fresh ingredients are the key to a delicious experience to remember!

All meats including Wagyu Beef Brisket are smoked fresh daily. Our side dishes, rubs and sauces are all made in house. Daily lunch specials are available that are designed to keep you coming back for the “Southern faves you crave.”

