Blue Point Crab House - Westminster

Family owned crab house providing the heaviest crabs and freshest seafood in Maryland. Text CRABS to 86677 to be the first to hear about our special deals and follow us on Facebook for our weekly specials!

594 Jermor Ln

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Texas Gulf Large 21/25 Shrimp$13.99
Sold by the pound
Stuffed Mushroom$1.00
Crab Pretzel$8.99
4oz Backfin Crab Cake$7.99
8oz Jumbo Lump Crab Cake$18.99
Mussels$5.99
Sold by the pound
Texas Gulf Jumbo 10/15 Shrimp$17.99
Sold by the pound
Steam Bag Special$14.99
Monday (Includes 1 Snow Crab Cluster, 1/2lb Large Shrimp, 1 piece of corn, 1 Potato
Alaskan Snow Crab Legs$26.99
Sold by the pound
Steamed Crab
Offered by the 1/2 Dozen
Location

594 Jermor Ln

Westminster MD

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
