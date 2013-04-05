- Home
Blue Bistro
330 140 Village Road
Westminster, MD 21157
Popular Items
Hot Sandwiches
BLT
Bacon, lettuce and tomato with mayo on your choice of toasted bread
Blue’s Brisket Cheese Steak
Slow-cooked brisket with melted American cheese, lettuce, tomato and garlic mayo
The Bronx
Grilled corned beef with sautéed onions, melted Provolone cheese and spicy mustard finished with our signature black pepper pastrami spice, served on grilled marble rye
Gourmet Grilled Cheese
Your choice of 3 cheeses on buttery grilled bread
Marilyn Monroe
Grilled chicken breast topped with Provolone cheese, pepperoni and spicy mustard, served on a brioche roll
Rachel
Corned beef with 1000 Island dressing, melted Swiss cheese and cole slaw on grilled marble rye
Ranch Steak Pita
Grilled and chopped steak with sautéed onions, melted Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and our house-made ranch dressing in a grilled pita
Reuben
Corned beef with 1000 Island dressing, melted Swiss cheese and sauerkraut on grilled marble rye
Cold Sandwiches
Blue Cow
Rare Roast beef and blue cheese dressing on marble rye bread
California Turkey
Sliced turkey with lettuce, tomato, avocado, sprouts, 1000 Island dressing and Provolone cheese on wheat bread
Chicken Salad
Our house-made all-white meat chicken salad with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread
Chicken Salad Club
Our house-made all-white meat chicken salad with lettuce, tomato and bacon on2 two slices of your choice of bread
Classic Club
Sliced turkey and ham, lettuce, tomato, mayo and bacon with Swiss & Cheddar cheeses stacked high on 3 slices of your choice of toasted bread
Harvest Apple & Ham
Thinly sliced ham and apples with Cheddar cheese, baby spinach and Uncle Jimmy’s mustard on wheat bread
Italian Cold Cut
Genoa salami, ham, pepperoni, bologna and Provolone cheese with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, hots and Italian vinaigrette on a sub roll
Pretzel Club
Sliced Turkey with lettuce, tomato, bacon and mayo on a toasted pretzel roll
Rare Roast Beef
Sliced house-roasted rare beef with horseradish mayo, sliced Cheddar cheese, pickled red onions, lettuce and tomato on toasted marble rye bread
Shrimp Salad
Our homemade jumbo shrimp salad with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread
Times Square
Sliced turkey with bacon, Swiss cheese, 1000 Island dressing, and creamy cole slaw on marble rye bread
Tuna Salad
Our house-made Albacore tuna salad with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread
Turkey Club
Sliced turkey breast with lettuce, tomato, bacon and mayo stacked high on 3 slices of your choice of toasted bread
Melts & Paninis
Avocado Tomato Melt
Sliced avocado and tomato with melted Cheddar cheese on an open face toasted English muffin, topped with sriracha ranch
California Turkey Melt
Warm sliced turkey topped with 1000 Island dressing, tomato, avocado and melted Provolone cheese in a warm pita
Chicken Salad Melt
Our house-made all-white meat chicken salad with sliced tomato and your choice of melted cheese, served open-face on a toasted English muffin
Ham & Swiss Pretzel Melt
Sliced grilled ham with melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and spicy mustard aioli, finished with bistro chip crunch on a toasted pretzel roll
Italian Panini
Genoa salami, ham, pepperoni, bologna and Provolone cheese with tomato, onion, mayo, hots and Italian vinaigrette on panini-pressed ciabatta bread
Mustard Chicken Panini
Grilled chicken, sliced ham, Swiss cheese and Uncle Jimmy’s mustard sauce on panini-pressed ciabatta bread
Turkey Apple Cheddar Panini
Sliced turkey and apples, Cheddar cheese, craisins and Uncle Jimmy’s mustard sauce in panini-pressed ciabatta bread
Tuscan Panini
Sliced turkey with Provolone cheese, sprouts, tomato, grated Parmesan cheese and homey mustard dressing on panini-pressed ciabatta bread
Tuna Salad Melt
House-made Albacore tuna salad with sliced tomato and melted Cheddar cheese, served open-face on a toasted English muffin
Wraps
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken and chopped Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and our homemade Caesar dressing in your choice of wrap
Chicken Salad Wrap
Our house-made all-white meat chicken salad with lettuce and tomato in your choice of wrap
Fiesta Wrap
Grilled chicken with melted Cheddar cheese, salsa and shredded lettuce in your choice of wrap
Grilled BBQ Chicken Wrap
Chopped grilled chicken with Cannonball BBQ sauce, bacon, melted Provolone cheese and creamy cole slaw in your choice of wrap
Holla Wrap
Crispy chicken with creamy crab dip, melted Cheddar cheese lettuce and tomato in your choice of wrap
Italian Cold Cut Wrap
Genoa salami, ham, pepperoni, bologna and Provolone cheese with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, hots and Italian vinaigrette in your choice of wrap
Shrimp Salad Wrap
Our homemade jumbo shrimp salad with lettuce and tomato in your choice of wrap
Tuna Salad Wrap
Our house-made Albacore tuna salad with lettuce and tomato 1n your choice of wrap
Vegetarian
Garden Hummus Pita
Fresh hummus, Romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, shredded carrots, chopped broccoli, and a balsamic vinaigrette drizzle in a grilled pita
The Natural
Avocado, lettuce, tomato, *sprouts, Provolone cheese and mayo on wheat bread *We are out of sprouts
Power Protein
Sliced tomato, avocado, baby spinach, pickled red onions, edamame spread, *sprouts, and Provolone cheese on toasted wheat bread *We are out of sprouts
Salads
Blue’s Chopped Salad
Romaine lettuce with bacon, tomatoes, onions, hard boiled egg, and our house-made croutons all finely chopped and topped with blue cheese crumbles, served with a side of our homemade blue cheese dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce with Parmesan cheese and our house-made croutons, served with our homemade Caesar dressing
Chef Salad
Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, assorted chopped vegetables, onion and hard boiled egg topped with turkey, ham and Swiss cheese, served with your choice of dressing
Garden Salad
Romaine lettuce with seasonal chopped vegetables, house-made croutons and your choice of dressing
Greek Salad
Romaine hearts with Kalamata olives, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, banana peppers and red onions, served with Greek Parmesan vinaigrette
Mexican Salad
Romaine lettuce with diced tomatoes, onions, jalapeño peppers, and shredded Cheddar cheese topped with grilled chicken and crunchy tortilla strips, served with a side each of salsa & spicy sour cream
Sampler Plate
A small scoop each of our house-made tuna, chicken and shrimp salads served with your choice of one side. *Please note: This is not a traditions salad with lettuce, etc. This is a sampler of our protein deli salads.
Spinach Pantry Salad
Fresh spinach topped with dried cranberries, goat cheese, candies black pepper almonds, chopped apples and pickles red onions, served with apple cider vinaigrette
Small Side Salad
Specials & Soups
Special #1 Gobble Gobble
Hot sliced roasted turkey with warm herb stuffing, cranberry relish and pumpkin aioli in a soft flour wrap
Special #2 Blue’s Burger & Fries
A 6oz tri-blend burger with Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo on a Kaiser roll, served with a side of seasoned fries
Special #3 Old School Egg Salad
Our freshly made egg salad with lettuce on your choice of bread
Special #4 Blackened Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce with Parmesan cheese and our house-made croutons topped with blackened chicken, served with a side of our delicious house-made Caesar dressing
Navy Bean w/Ham
Tomato Bisque
Kid’s Menu
A La Carte
Broccoli Salad - A La Carte Side
Our house-made deli salads, made fresh daily
Cole Slaw - A La Carte Side
Our house-made deli salads, made fresh daily
Cucumbers & Onions - A La Carte Side
Our house-made deli salads, made fresh daily
Old Bay Macaroni Salad - A La Carte Side
Our house-made deli salads, made fresh daily
Redskin Potato Salad - A La Carte Side
Our house-made deli salads, made fresh daily
Mesquite BBQ Bistro Chips - A La Carte Side
Our house-made waffle chips with mesquite BBQ seasoning
Fries – Small
Fries – Basket
Utz Original Chips
Utz BBQ Chips
Extra Side of Pickles
Extra side of pickles
6 Piece Crispy Chicken Bites & Sauce
6 crispy chicken bites and your choice of dipping sauce
Hummus & Pita
A 4 oz portion of hummus with pita triangles
Desserts
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Fresh-baked cookies
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
Fresh-baked cookies
Peanut Butter Cookie
Fresh-baked cookies
Sugar Cookie
Fresh-baked cookies
White Chocolate & Cranberry Cookie
Fresh-baked cookies
Gluten Free Marshmallow Crispy Bar
Gluten free crispy marshmallow bar with brown butter and sea salt
Luscious Lemon Bar
Meltaway Bar
Pecan Bar
Raspberry Tango Swirl
Drinks
Pepsi - 20 oz. Fountain
Pepsi products
Diet Pepsi - 20 oz Fountain
Pepsi products
Mountain Dew - 20 oz Fountain
Pepsi products
Sierra Mist - 20 oz Fountain
Pepsi products
Pink Lemonade - 20 oz Fountain
Dr Pepper - 20 oz Fountain
Bottled Dasani Water
16.9 fl oz
Dr. Brown’s Black Cherry
12 fl oz can
Dr. Brown’s Diet Black Cherry
12 fl oz can
Dr Brown's Cream Soda
Dr. Brown’s Diet Cream Soda
12 fl oz can
Dr. Brown’s Ginger Ale
12 fl oz can
Dr. Brown’s Root Beer
12 fl oz can
20 oz Fountain Water
Fountain water
20 oz Fountain Lemon Water
Fountain water with fresh lemon
Pellegrino
16.9 fl oz plastic bottle
Pellegrino - Blood Orange
Pellegrino - Lemon
Sweet Tea
House-brewed tea, made fresh daily
Sweet Tea with Lemon
House-brewed tea, made fresh daily
Unsweetened Mint Tea
House-brewed tea, made daily with fresh mint
Unsweetened Mint Tea with Lemon
House-brewed tea, made daily with fresh mint
Unsweetened Tea
House-brewed tea, made fresh daily
Unsweetened Tea with Lemon
House-brewed tea, made fresh daily
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Full service restaurant/deli with catering.
330 140 Village Road, Westminster, MD 21157