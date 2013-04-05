Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blue Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

330 140 Village Road

Westminster, MD 21157

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Blue’s Chopped Salad
Holla Wrap
Pretzel Club

Hot Sandwiches

BLT

$10.60

Bacon, lettuce and tomato with mayo on your choice of toasted bread

Blue’s Brisket Cheese Steak

$13.80

Slow-cooked brisket with melted American cheese, lettuce, tomato and garlic mayo

The Bronx

$12.65

Grilled corned beef with sautéed onions, melted Provolone cheese and spicy mustard finished with our signature black pepper pastrami spice, served on grilled marble rye

Gourmet Grilled Cheese

$9.75

Your choice of 3 cheeses on buttery grilled bread

Marilyn Monroe

$12.35

Grilled chicken breast topped with Provolone cheese, pepperoni and spicy mustard, served on a brioche roll

Rachel

$12.65

Corned beef with 1000 Island dressing, melted Swiss cheese and cole slaw on grilled marble rye

Ranch Steak Pita

$13.20

Grilled and chopped steak with sautéed onions, melted Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and our house-made ranch dressing in a grilled pita

Reuben

$12.65

Corned beef with 1000 Island dressing, melted Swiss cheese and sauerkraut on grilled marble rye

Cold Sandwiches

Blue Cow

$12.65

Rare Roast beef and blue cheese dressing on marble rye bread

California Turkey

$12.05

Sliced turkey with lettuce, tomato, avocado, sprouts, 1000 Island dressing and Provolone cheese on wheat bread

Chicken Salad

$11.75

Our house-made all-white meat chicken salad with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread

Chicken Salad Club

$12.65

Our house-made all-white meat chicken salad with lettuce, tomato and bacon on2 two slices of your choice of bread

Classic Club

$12.35

Sliced turkey and ham, lettuce, tomato, mayo and bacon with Swiss & Cheddar cheeses stacked high on 3 slices of your choice of toasted bread

Harvest Apple & Ham

$12.65

Thinly sliced ham and apples with Cheddar cheese, baby spinach and Uncle Jimmy’s mustard on wheat bread

Italian Cold Cut

$12.05

Genoa salami, ham, pepperoni, bologna and Provolone cheese with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, hots and Italian vinaigrette on a sub roll

Pretzel Club

$12.35

Sliced Turkey with lettuce, tomato, bacon and mayo on a toasted pretzel roll

Rare Roast Beef

$13.20

Sliced house-roasted rare beef with horseradish mayo, sliced Cheddar cheese, pickled red onions, lettuce and tomato on toasted marble rye bread

Shrimp Salad

$16.65

Our homemade jumbo shrimp salad with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread

Times Square

$12.05

Sliced turkey with bacon, Swiss cheese, 1000 Island dressing, and creamy cole slaw on marble rye bread

Tuna Salad

$11.75

Our house-made Albacore tuna salad with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread

Turkey Club

$12.35

Sliced turkey breast with lettuce, tomato, bacon and mayo stacked high on 3 slices of your choice of toasted bread

Melts & Paninis

Avocado Tomato Melt

$11.75

Sliced avocado and tomato with melted Cheddar cheese on an open face toasted English muffin, topped with sriracha ranch

California Turkey Melt

$12.05

Warm sliced turkey topped with 1000 Island dressing, tomato, avocado and melted Provolone cheese in a warm pita

Chicken Salad Melt

$12.35

Our house-made all-white meat chicken salad with sliced tomato and your choice of melted cheese, served open-face on a toasted English muffin

Ham & Swiss Pretzel Melt

$12.65

Sliced grilled ham with melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and spicy mustard aioli, finished with bistro chip crunch on a toasted pretzel roll

Italian Panini

$12.35

Genoa salami, ham, pepperoni, bologna and Provolone cheese with tomato, onion, mayo, hots and Italian vinaigrette on panini-pressed ciabatta bread

Mustard Chicken Panini

$11.75

Grilled chicken, sliced ham, Swiss cheese and Uncle Jimmy’s mustard sauce on panini-pressed ciabatta bread

Turkey Apple Cheddar Panini

$12.35

Sliced turkey and apples, Cheddar cheese, craisins and Uncle Jimmy’s mustard sauce in panini-pressed ciabatta bread

Tuscan Panini

$11.75

Sliced turkey with Provolone cheese, sprouts, tomato, grated Parmesan cheese and homey mustard dressing on panini-pressed ciabatta bread

Tuna Salad Melt

$12.35

House-made Albacore tuna salad with sliced tomato and melted Cheddar cheese, served open-face on a toasted English muffin

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.05

Grilled chicken and chopped Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and our homemade Caesar dressing in your choice of wrap

Chicken Salad Wrap

$11.75

Our house-made all-white meat chicken salad with lettuce and tomato in your choice of wrap

Fiesta Wrap

$12.65

Grilled chicken with melted Cheddar cheese, salsa and shredded lettuce in your choice of wrap

Grilled BBQ Chicken Wrap

$13.20

Chopped grilled chicken with Cannonball BBQ sauce, bacon, melted Provolone cheese and creamy cole slaw in your choice of wrap

Holla Wrap

$13.20

Crispy chicken with creamy crab dip, melted Cheddar cheese lettuce and tomato in your choice of wrap

Italian Cold Cut Wrap

$12.05

Genoa salami, ham, pepperoni, bologna and Provolone cheese with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, hots and Italian vinaigrette in your choice of wrap

Shrimp Salad Wrap

$16.65

Our homemade jumbo shrimp salad with lettuce and tomato in your choice of wrap

Tuna Salad Wrap

$11.75

Our house-made Albacore tuna salad with lettuce and tomato 1n your choice of wrap

Vegetarian

Garden Hummus Pita

$12.05

Fresh hummus, Romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, shredded carrots, chopped broccoli, and a balsamic vinaigrette drizzle in a grilled pita

The Natural

$11.75

Avocado, lettuce, tomato, *sprouts, Provolone cheese and mayo on wheat bread *We are out of sprouts

Power Protein

$12.65

Sliced tomato, avocado, baby spinach, pickled red onions, edamame spread, *sprouts, and Provolone cheese on toasted wheat bread *We are out of sprouts

Salads

Blue’s Chopped Salad

$10.35+

Romaine lettuce with bacon, tomatoes, onions, hard boiled egg, and our house-made croutons all finely chopped and topped with blue cheese crumbles, served with a side of our homemade blue cheese dressing

Caesar Salad

$9.20+

Romaine lettuce with Parmesan cheese and our house-made croutons, served with our homemade Caesar dressing

Chef Salad

$13.50

Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, assorted chopped vegetables, onion and hard boiled egg topped with turkey, ham and Swiss cheese, served with your choice of dressing

Garden Salad

$9.20+

Romaine lettuce with seasonal chopped vegetables, house-made croutons and your choice of dressing

Greek Salad

$12.65

Romaine hearts with Kalamata olives, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, banana peppers and red onions, served with Greek Parmesan vinaigrette

Mexican Salad

$13.20

Romaine lettuce with diced tomatoes, onions, jalapeño peppers, and shredded Cheddar cheese topped with grilled chicken and crunchy tortilla strips, served with a side each of salsa & spicy sour cream

Sampler Plate

$15.50

A small scoop each of our house-made tuna, chicken and shrimp salads served with your choice of one side. *Please note: This is not a traditions salad with lettuce, etc. This is a sampler of our protein deli salads.

Spinach Pantry Salad

$11.50+

Fresh spinach topped with dried cranberries, goat cheese, candies black pepper almonds, chopped apples and pickles red onions, served with apple cider vinaigrette

Small Side Salad

$5.15

Specials & Soups

Limited time offers. All sandwiches include one of Blue's signature deli sides unless noted otherwise. No side is included with salad specials. Specials are updated daily and are sold while supplies last. **If you are placing an advanced order for a future date, these items may not be available on the day of your order.**

Special #1 Gobble Gobble

$12.75

Hot sliced roasted turkey with warm herb stuffing, cranberry relish and pumpkin aioli in a soft flour wrap

Special #2 Blue’s Burger & Fries

$13.00

A 6oz tri-blend burger with Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo on a Kaiser roll, served with a side of seasoned fries

Special #3 Old School Egg Salad

$9.50

Our freshly made egg salad with lettuce on your choice of bread

Special #4 Blackened Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.00

Romaine lettuce with Parmesan cheese and our house-made croutons topped with blackened chicken, served with a side of our delicious house-made Caesar dressing

Navy Bean w/Ham

$5.50+

Tomato Bisque

$5.50+

Kid’s Menu

Kid’s Grilled Cheese

$9.75

Buttery grilled white bread and melty American cheese, served with your choice of chips or fries and a fountain drink

Kid’s Chicken Nuggets

$9.75

6 crispy chicken bites and your choice of dipping sauce, served with your choice of chips or fries and a fountain drink

A La Carte

Broccoli Salad - A La Carte Side

$2.30

Our house-made deli salads, made fresh daily

Cole Slaw - A La Carte Side

$2.30

Our house-made deli salads, made fresh daily

Cucumbers & Onions - A La Carte Side

$2.30

Our house-made deli salads, made fresh daily

Old Bay Macaroni Salad - A La Carte Side

$2.30

Our house-made deli salads, made fresh daily

Redskin Potato Salad - A La Carte Side

$2.30

Our house-made deli salads, made fresh daily

Mesquite BBQ Bistro Chips - A La Carte Side

$4.00

Our house-made waffle chips with mesquite BBQ seasoning

Fries – Small

$4.60

Fries – Basket

$6.30

Utz Original Chips

$1.50

Utz BBQ Chips

$1.50

Extra Side of Pickles

$0.75

Extra side of pickles

6 Piece Crispy Chicken Bites & Sauce

$7.45

6 crispy chicken bites and your choice of dipping sauce

Hummus & Pita

$5.75

A 4 oz portion of hummus with pita triangles

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50Out of stock

Fresh-baked cookies

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$1.50

Fresh-baked cookies

Peanut Butter Cookie

$1.50

Fresh-baked cookies

Sugar Cookie

$1.50

Fresh-baked cookies

White Chocolate & Cranberry Cookie

$1.50

Fresh-baked cookies

Gluten Free Marshmallow Crispy Bar

$3.00

Gluten free crispy marshmallow bar with brown butter and sea salt

Luscious Lemon Bar

$3.50

Meltaway Bar

$3.50

Pecan Bar

$3.50

Raspberry Tango Swirl

$3.50

Drinks

Pepsi - 20 oz. Fountain

$2.75

Pepsi products

Diet Pepsi - 20 oz Fountain

$2.75

Pepsi products

Mountain Dew - 20 oz Fountain

$2.75

Pepsi products

Sierra Mist - 20 oz Fountain

$2.75

Pepsi products

Pink Lemonade - 20 oz Fountain

$2.75

Dr Pepper - 20 oz Fountain

$2.75

Bottled Dasani Water

$2.50

16.9 fl oz

Dr. Brown’s Black Cherry

$2.25

12 fl oz can

Dr. Brown’s Diet Black Cherry

$2.25

12 fl oz can

Dr Brown's Cream Soda

$2.25

Dr. Brown’s Diet Cream Soda

$2.25

12 fl oz can

Dr. Brown’s Ginger Ale

$2.25

12 fl oz can

Dr. Brown’s Root Beer

$2.25

12 fl oz can

20 oz Fountain Water

$0.50

Fountain water

20 oz Fountain Lemon Water

$0.50

Fountain water with fresh lemon

Pellegrino

$3.25

16.9 fl oz plastic bottle

Pellegrino - Blood Orange

$2.75

Pellegrino - Lemon

$2.75Out of stock

Sweet Tea

$2.75

House-brewed tea, made fresh daily

Sweet Tea with Lemon

$2.75

House-brewed tea, made fresh daily

Unsweetened Mint Tea

$2.75

House-brewed tea, made daily with fresh mint

Unsweetened Mint Tea with Lemon

$2.75

House-brewed tea, made daily with fresh mint

Unsweetened Tea

$2.75

House-brewed tea, made fresh daily

Unsweetened Tea with Lemon

$2.75

House-brewed tea, made fresh daily

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Full service restaurant/deli with catering.

