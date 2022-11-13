Restaurant header imageView gallery

Vanessa's Corner Pub

review star

No reviews yet

2600 Liberty Rd Corner of Rt 27

Westminster, MD 21157

Order Again

Popular Items

Steak & Cheese Sub
18 " NY Pizza*
14" New York Style

Specials (OL)^

Clams Appetizer

$14.99

Blackened Ahi Tuna Salad

$16.99

Tex Mex Burrito

$14.99

Meatloaf Dinner Special

$18.99

Chocolate Lovin Cake

$7.99

Peanut Butter Pie

$7.99

Cheesecake

$7.99

Lasagna Family Special

$23.99

Ziti Family Special

$20.99

Family Pizza Special^

$21.99

18 inch pizza large house salad 2 liter soda

Pizza & Stromboli's (OL)^

Family Pizza Special^

$21.99

18 inch pizza large house salad 2 liter soda

10" Cauliflower Pizza^

$12.99

Calzone^

$12.99+

Stromboli^

$12.99+

14" New York Style

$14.99

14" White

$14.99

14" Supreme

$21.99

14" Meat Lover

$20.99

14" Margarita

$16.99

14" Vegetarian

$18.99

14" Creamy Chicken Spinach

$19.99

14" Cheesesteak

$18.99

14" BBQ Chicken

$18.99

14" Buffalo Chicken

$18.99

14" Bacon Chicken Ranch

$18.99

16" NY Style Pizza

$16.99

16" White Pizza

$16.99

16" Supreme

$23.99

16" Meat Lover's

$22.99

16" Margarita

$20.99

16" Vegetarian

$20.99

16" Creamy Chicken Spinach

$21.99

16" Cheese Steak Pizza

$20.99

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$20.99

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.99

16" Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza

$20.99

18 " NY Pizza*

$18.99

18" White Pizza

$18.99

18" Supreme

$25.99

18" Meat Lover's

$24.99

18" Margarita

$20.99

18" Vegetarian

$22.99

18" Creamy Chicken Spinach

$23.99

18" Cheese Steak Pizza

$22.99

18" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$22.99

18" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$22.99

Appetizers (OL)^

Wings (6)^

$9.99

Wings (12)^

$18.99

Wings (18)

$27.99

Boneless Wings^

$9.99

Bavarian Pretzel^

$9.99

Bruschetta^

$9.99

Calamari^

$16.99

Basket of Fries^

$3.99+

Bacon Cheddar Fries^

$10.99

Corner Fries^

$10.99

Crispy fries smothered with our homemade cream of crab soup and melted cheese

Potato Skins^

$10.99

Crab Dip^

$16.99

Nachos Supreme^

$11.99

Tortilla chips topped with seasoned beef, cheese, lettuce, tomato, black olives, jalapenos, sour cream and salsa

Fried Pickles^

$9.99

Fried Zucchini^

$9.99

Extra Dressing^

$0.50+

Mozzarella Sticks^

$9.99

Insalata Caprese^

$12.99

Garlic Cheese Breadsticks^

$9.99

Basket of Chips^

$3.00

1 lb. Steamed Shrimp^

$24.99

1/2 lb. Steamed Shrimp^

$12.99

Soups (OL)^

Maryland Crab^

$6.99+

Cream of Crab^

$7.99+

Ham and Bean^

$5.99+

Chicken Noodle^

$5.99+

Chili^

$5.99+Out of stock

Soup of the Day^

$5.99+

Side of Bread^

$2.99

Salads (OL)^

House Salad

$7.99+

iceberg lettuce, tossed with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and black olives

Caesar Salad

$8.99+

Romaine lettuce tossed with croutons and grated parmesan cheese

Greek Salad

$9.99+

Romaine lettuce tossed with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, black olives, feta cheese and peppercinis

Cobb Salad

$14.99

House salad topped with ham, turkey bacon, cheese and hard boiled egg

Spinach Salad

$13.99

Spinach tossed with tomatoes, onions, bacon bits and hard boiled egg

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.99

Romaine lettuce tossed with crispy buffalo chicken, onions, tomatoes, and bleu cheese crumbles

Southern FRIED Chicken Salad

$14.99

Romaine lettuce tossed with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions black olives, cheese, bacon and fried chicken

Southern GRILLED Chicken Salad

$14.99

Romaine lettuce tossed with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions black olives, cheese, bacon and grilled chicken

Crispy Chicken Salad

$14.99

iceberg lettuce tossed with crispy chicken, tomatoes, bacon bits, and bleu cheese crumbles

Steak & Bleu Salad

$16.99

Iceberg lettuce tossed with tomatoes, onions bleu cheese crumbles and steak

Taco Salad

$13.99

House salad served in a fresh made tortilla bowl, topped with taco meat and melted cheese - salsa and sour cream

Extra Dressing

$0.50+

Quesadillas (OL)^

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.99

Steak & Cheese Quesadilla

$13.99

Veggie Quesadilla

$13.99

Pastas (OL)^

Entree Pasta

$12.99

Baked Ziti

$13.99

Baked Meat Lasagna

$15.99

Corner Tortellini

$19.99

Chicken Marsala

$19.99

Seafood Chesapeake

$26.99

Baked Chicken Parmigiana

$17.99

Burgers & Sandwiches (OL)^

Grilled Chicken Caprese

$13.99

Grilled chicken topped with melted mozzarella cheese, grilled tomatoes and fresh basil on a warm focaccia bread

Grilled Chicken and Provolone

$11.99

Hickory Chicken

$12.99

Grilled chicken topped with bacon, cheddar cheese and bbq sauce

Corner Reuben

$14.99

Marbled rye filled with sliced cornbeef, melted swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing - with coleslaw

Corner Crab Melt

$14.99

Grilled cheese sandwich stuffed with bacon and crab dip

Gyro

$13.99

Salmon B.L.T.

$15.99

Grilled salmon served on focaccia bread topped with lettuce, tomato, bacon and dill mayo

B.L.T.

$9.99

Shrimp Salad

$12.99

Chicken Salad

$11.99

Turkey, Ham & Bacon Club

$13.99

Turkey, ham and bacon with provolone cheese served on your choice of bread with lettuce and tomato

Ham Sandwich

$10.99

Turkey Sandwich

$10.99

Corner Hamburger

$10.99

Corner Cheeseburger

$11.99

Black & Bleu Burger

$14.99

Crabby Bay Burger

$15.99

Extra Dressing

$0.50+

Subs & Wraps (OL)^

Steak & Cheese Sub

$12.99

Philly steak with provolone cheese you choose your toppings

Steak Deluxe Sub

$14.99

Cheese steak topped with bacon, fried onions, green peppers, mushroom, lettuce, tomato, mayo and banana peppers

Chicken & Cheese Sub

$12.99

Cheeseburger Sub

$12.99

Italian Cold Cut Sub

$12.99

Ham, salami, capicola and provolone you add your toppings

Meatball Parmigiana Sub

$12.99

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$12.99

Shrimp Salad Sub

$13.99

Ham & Cheese Sub

$11.99

Turkey & Cheese Sub

$11.99

Seafood Club Wrap

$15.99

Fried crab cake, shrimp salad, lettuce, tomato and bacon

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.99

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing

Chicken Fajita Wrap

$13.99

Grilled chicken, green pepper, fried onion, lettuce tomato salsa and cheddar cheese

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Fried chicken buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, bacon and bleu cheese dressing

Veggie Wrap

$10.99

Mushroom, green peppers, fried onions, spinach, tomato, provolone cheese and spicy sriracha mayo

Corner Baskets/Favorites (OL)^

Chicken Tender Basket

$11.99

Buffalo Tender Basket

$11.99

Rockfish Tender Basket

$11.99

Extra Dressing^

$0.50+

Side Dishes (OL)^

12 oz. Sauce^

4 oz. Sauce^

8 oz. Sauce^

Meatballs^

$1.99+

Side of Sausage^

$4.99Out of stock

Side Baked Potato^

$6.99

Basket of Fries^

$3.99+

Side of Bread^

$2.99

Side of Broccoli^

$6.99

Side of Coleslaw^

$5.99

Side of Mashed Potatoes^

$6.99

Side of Onion Rings^

$6.99

Side of Spinach^

$6.99

Side of Sweet Potato Fries^

$6.99

Side of Tater Tots^

$7.99

Kids Menu (OL)^

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Kids Rockfish Tenders

$8.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Kids Cheese Burger

$8.99

Kids Pizza Slice

$6.99

Kids Pasta

$8.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Local Family Owned and Operated Neighborhood Restaurant Bar & Grill Featuring New York Style Pizza, Subs, Salads, Pastas - All Made-to-order & Made fresh on-site.

Location

2600 Liberty Rd Corner of Rt 27, Westminster, MD 21157

Directions

