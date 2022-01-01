Blue Door Deli

Go
Popular Items

Cuthbertson BLT$7.99
Hardwood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on multi grain bread
24oz$2.50
Cobb Salad$10.99
Mixed Greens, Ham, Turkey, Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato, Cucumber and Feta
Rea View Reuben Panini$10.25
Lean Corn Beef with Dawnie Girl’s Sauerkraut, Swiss & Thousand Island Dressing on Marble Rye
Twelve Mile Creek$5.95
Ham, Egg, Swiss on Croissant with Wholegrain Honey Mustard
Breakfast Burrito$5.95
Scrambled Eggs, Peppers, Onions, Cheddar with Hot Cherry Pepper Relish On A Wrap
BYO$10.25
Cane Creek Club$10.95
Ham and Turkey Layered w/Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
The Italian$10.50
Capicola and Ham with Lettuce, Tomato, Hot Peppers and Provolone with our House-Made Vinaigrette
Nesbit$3.75
Scrambled Eggs, American Cheese w/Choice of Bread or bagel
Location

202 W. North Main Street

Waxhaw NC

Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
