BLUEGILL Restaurant
When you combine fresh local seafood, live music, a casual atmosphere and cold beer you get "a Great Local Dive" that has been an authentic piece of Causeway history since 1958. At the BLUEGILL we offer more than just a commitment to fresh traditional seafood in a relaxed, fun atmosphere. Our goal is to create a memorable dining experience with great service that will have you and your guests returning time and time again to create more memories of Fun!
3775 Battleship Pkwy
Spanish Fort AL
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
