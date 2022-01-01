Go
A map showing the location of The Boba Trap Tea HouseView gallery

The Boba Trap Tea House

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

18827 Soledad Canyon Rd

Canyon Country, CA 91351

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

18827 Soledad Canyon Rd, Canyon Country CA 91351

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Sen Noodle House
orange star5.0 • 113
18350 Soledad Canyon Rd. Unit A Santa Clarita, CA 91387
View restaurantnext
All About Sushi
orange starNo Reviews
26921 Sierra Hwy Santa Clarita, CA 91321
View restaurantnext
Wicked Chicken Wings - Santa Clarita
orange star4.4 • 1,017
26583 Golden Valley Road Santa Clarita, CA 91350
View restaurantnext
Plate Therapy Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 50
26306 Ferry Ct 102 Santa Clarita, CA 91350
View restaurantnext
Plate Therapy Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
26306 Diamond Place 102 Santa Clarita, CA 91350
View restaurantnext
Boba Master
orange starNo Reviews
26578 Bouquet Canyon Rd Santa Clarita, CA 91350
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Canyon Country

Tamales Express
orange star4.5 • 218
18283 Soledad Canyon Rd Santa Clarita, CA 91387
View restaurantnext
Sen Noodle House
orange star5.0 • 113
18350 Soledad Canyon Rd. Unit A Santa Clarita, CA 91387
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Canyon Country

Santa Clarita

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Newhall

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Valencia

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Northridge

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Chatsworth

No reviews yet

Van Nuys

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Canoga Park

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

North Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Encino

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The Boba Trap Tea House

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston