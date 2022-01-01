Go
Boca Taqueria

Elevated Mexican Food, served at your neighborhood taco shop. Tacos for everyone!

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

1249 N Greenfield Rd Ste 104 • $$

Avg 4.1 (626 reviews)

Popular Items

Chips & Salsa$2.95
Full Size Bean & Cheese Burrito$4.50
Classic bean & cheese burrito
Beef Taco$4.25
Shredded beef, lettuce, pico, & cheese
Carne Asada Taco$4.25
Carne asada, chopped onion, & cilantro
Fiesta Bean & Cheese Burrito$3.50
Smaller version of our classic bean & cheese burrito
Chicken Taco$3.75
Shredded chicken, lettuce, cheese, & pico
Salmon Taco$5.25
Grilled salmon, orange mango salsa, cheese
Chicken Taco$2.75
shredded chicken, lettuce, cheese, pico
Shrimp Taco$5.25
Sauteed shrimp, pineapple salsa, cheese
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

1249 N Greenfield Rd Ste 104

Mesa AZ

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
