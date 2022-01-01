Bold BBQ Pit
Slow-smoked Texas-style BBQ!
WRAPS • SALADS • RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
114 North Ballard Avenue • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
114 North Ballard Avenue
Wylie TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
PLEASE SELECT THE CORRECT LOCATION FOR PICK-UP
Chips and Salsa 2
Come in and enjoy!
Burger Hut - Wylie TX
Fresh, Fabulous, Fine
Burgers & More!
Proper Wing
Upscale fast casual chicken wings and bottled beer. Enjoy here, delivered, or carried out through our convenient drive up window.