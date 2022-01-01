Go
Toast

Bold BBQ Pit

Slow-smoked Texas-style BBQ!

WRAPS • SALADS • RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

114 North Ballard Avenue • $$

Avg 4.3 (555 reviews)

Popular Items

Smoked Meat Tacos$3.00
Taco made with a cheese blend and your choice of meat. Toppings (on the side) include: pico, sour cream, and salsa.
Loaded Queso 'n Chips$5.00
Housemade queso with choice of meat added. Served with corn tortilla chips.
Brisket Egg Rolls$6.00
2 Smoked Brisket/Goat Cheese Egg Rolls
Cobbler$4.00
1/2 PINT
Brisket$12.00
1 Meat Plate$12.00
Your choice of meat with 2 sides.
Chicken Salad Sammich$8.00
Cheese Quesadilla$6.00
2 Meat Plate$14.00
Your choice of meats with 2 sides.
Big Bold Spud$7.00
A BIG loaded baked potato with your choice of meat and LOTS of toppings!
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Buffet
Takeout

Location

114 North Ballard Avenue

Wylie TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fish N Tails Oyster Bar

No reviews yet

PLEASE SELECT THE CORRECT LOCATION FOR PICK-UP

Chips and Salsa 2

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Burger Hut - Wylie TX

No reviews yet

Fresh, Fabulous, Fine
Burgers & More!

Proper Wing

No reviews yet

Upscale fast casual chicken wings and bottled beer. Enjoy here, delivered, or carried out through our convenient drive up window.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston