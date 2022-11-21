Restaurant header imageView gallery

New York Pizza & Pints

1125 FM 544 #800

Wylie, TX 75098

.APPETIZZA^^^

HUMMUS***

$8.00
BRUSCHETTA

$8.00

Toasted focaccia (baked fresh daily) served w/ house-made pesto marinated tomatoes, kalamata olives. Topped w/ fresh basil, balsamic & parmesan.

GARLIC KNOTS

$7.00

Pizza dough knots (baked fresh daily) toasted & brushed w/ garlic butter topped w/ grated parmesan. Served w/ our house-made Sicilian Marinara.

CHEESE BREAD

$7.00

Toasted focaccia (baked fresh daily) brushed w/ garlic butter & smothered in melted Mozzarella. Served w/ our house-made Sicilian Marinara.

PEPPERONI SLIDERS

$10.00

Toasted focaccia (baked fresh daily) brushed w/ house-made Sicilian Marinara, smothered w/ mozzarella cheese & pepperoni. Topped with oregano & parmesan. Cut into (12) pieces.

BUFFALO WINGS

$12.00

Oven Baked, to order (8) pieces. Your Choice of hot, mild, BBQ, dry rub, or garlic parmesan.

.SALADS

HOUSE SALAD

$9.00

Chopped romaine lettuce, diced tomato, chopped red onion, sliced cucumber, parmesan cheese, house-made croutons. Served w/ your choice of (2) dressings. Feeds 2 people.

CAESAR SALAD

$9.00

House-made Caesar dressing, chopped romaine, parmesan, fresh cracked black pepper, topped w/ house-made croutons. Feeds 2 people

ROMAINE WEDGE

$9.00

Halved Romaine lettuce, diced tomato, chopped red onion, shredded mozzarella, chopped bacon topped w/ fresh cracked black pepper & served w/ blue cheese dressing Feeds 2 people

GREEK

$10.00

Chopped romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, chopped red onion, sliced pepperoncini peppers, sliced cucumber, feta cheese, parmesan cheese, house-made croutons. Served w/ (2) balsamic vinaigrette dressing. Feeds 2 people.

CAPRESE

$11.00

Fresh mozzarella & ripe tomato salad, drizzled w/ balsamic vinaigrette, salt & pepper, garnished w/ chiffonade basil.

1/2 HOUSE SALAD

$5.00

Chopped romaine lettuce, diced tomato, chopped red onion, sliced cucumber, parmesan cheese, house-made croutons. Served w/ your choice of dressing.

1/2 CAESAR SALAD

$5.00

House-made Caesar dressing, chopped romaine, parmesan, fresh cracked black pepper, topped w/ house-made croutons.

.SLICEZILLA- HUGE SLICES

SLICE- B.Y.O.

$7.00

1/6 slice of cheese pizza from our GIANT NY 24" Piezilla, topped w/ your choice of (3) FREE toppings. Served w/ a pickle.

SLICE- CHEESE

$5.00

1/6 slice of cheese pizza from our GIANT NY 24" Piezilla. Served w/ a pickle.

SLICE- PEPPERONI

$6.00

1/6 slice of cheese pizza from our GIANT NY 24" Piezilla, topped w/ pepperoni. Served w/ a pickle.

SLICE- 5 MEAT

$8.00

1/6 slice of cheese pizza from our GIANT NY 24" Piezilla, topped w/ bacon, beef, house-made meatball, pepperoni & sausage. Served w/ a pickle.

SLICE- GARDEN

$7.50
SLICE- SAUSAGE

$6.00

1/6 slice of cheese pizza from our GIANT NY 24" Piezilla, topped w/ sausage. Served w/ a pickle.

SLICE- SUPREME

$9.00

1/6 slice of cheese pizza from our GIANT NY 24" Piezilla topped w/ pepperoni, sausage, beef, red/white onion, red/green bell pepper, black olives & mushrooms. Served w/ a pickle.

.SIGNATURE 14" PIES

14" B.Y.O PIZZA

$15.00

House-made pizza dough, hand-tossed, topped w/ our house Sicilian marinara & premium shredded mozzarella. Choose your sauce & mix and match over 30 toppings! (Feeds 2-3)

14" CHEESE PIZZA

$15.00

House-made pizza dough, hand-tossed, topped w/ our house Sicilian marinara & premium shredded mozzarella. (feeds 2-3)

14" PEPPERONI PIZZA

$17.00

House-made pizza dough, hand-tossed, topped w/ our house Sicilian marinara, premium shredded mozzarella & pepperoni (Feeds 2-3)

14" 5 MEAT PIZZA

$24.00

House-made pizza dough, hand-tossed, topped w/ our house Sicilian marinara, shredded mozzarella, chopped bacon, chopped house-made meatball, beef, & pepperoni. (Feeds 2-3)

14" BRONX PIZZA

$19.00

House-made pizza dough, hand-tossed, topped w/ our house Sicilian marinara, premium shredded mozzarella, pepperoni & mushrooms (Feeds 2-3)

14" BUFFALO PIZZA

$22.00

House-made pizza dough, hand-tossed, topped w/ blue chz dressing, buffalo sauce, premium shredded mozzarella & sliced buffalo chicken. (Feeds 2-3)

14" GARDEN PIZZA (VEGETARIAN)***

$18.00

House-made pizza dough, hand-tossed, topped w/ house-made Sicilian marinara, premium shredded mozzarella, sliced red & green bell peppers, chopped red & white onions, sliced mushrooms & sliced black olives (Feeds 2-3)

14" MANHATTAN PIZZA

$21.00

House-made pizza dough, hand-tossed, topped w/ house-made garlic sauce, premium shredded mozzarella, sliced prosciutto, sliced mushroom & fresh baby spinach. (Feeds 2-3)

14" MARGHERTIA PIZZA

$16.00

House-made pizza dough, hand-tossed, topped w/ our house-made garlic sauce, premium shredded mozzarella, sliced Roma tomatoes & topped w/ fresh chopped basil Feeds (4-6)

14" QUEENS PIZZA

$18.00

House-made pizza dough, hand-tossed, topped w/ house-made pesto sauce, premium shredded mozzarella, sliced mushrooms, chopped artichoke, sun-dried tomato & Feta cheese. (Feeds 4-6)

14" SYRACUSE PIZZA

$19.00

House-made pizza dough, hand-tossed, topped w/ our house Sicilian marinara, premium shredded mozzarella, sliced sausage & sliced sweet red pepper. (Feeds 2-3)

14" WHITE PIE***

$23.00

House-made pizza dough, hand-tossed, topped w/ our house garlic sauce, premium shredded mozzarella, pulled herb roasted chicken, fresh baby spinach & black olives. (Feeds 2-3)

14" YONKERS SUPREME PIZZA

$26.00

.PIEZILLA- 24" PIES

House-made pizza dough, hand-tossed, topped w/ our house garlic sauce, premium shredded mozzarella, pulled herb roasted chicken, fresh baby spinach & black olives. (Feeds 4-6)
24" NY GIANT B.Y.O PIZZA

$34.00

House-made pizza dough, hand-tossed, topped w/ our house Sicilian marinara & premium shredded mozzarella. Pick 3 (FREE) toppings. You may add more toppings for an additional charge (Feeds 4-6)

24" NY GIANT CHEESE PIZZA

$25.00

House-made pizza dough, hand-tossed, topped w/ our house Sicilian marinara & premium shredded mozzarella. (Feeds 4-6)

24" NY GIANT PEPPERONI PIZZA

$31.00

House-made pizza dough, hand-tossed, topped w/ our house Sicilian marinara, premium shredded mozzarella & pepperoni (Feeds 4-6)

24" NY GIANT 5 MEAT PIZZA

$43.00

House-made pizza dough, hand-tossed, topped w/ our house Sicilian marinara, premium shredded mozzarella, chopped bacon, chopped house-made meatball, beef, & pepperoni. (Feeds 4 adults.)

24" NY GIANT BRONX PIZZA

$33.00

House-made pizza dough, hand-tossed, topped w/ our house Sicilian marinara, premium shredded mozzarella, pepperoni & mushrooms (Feeds 4-6)

24" NY GIANT BUFFALO PIZZA

$35.00

House-made pizza dough, hand-tossed, topped w/ blue chz dressing, buffalo sauce, premium shredded mozzarella & sliced buffalo chicken. (Feeds 4-6)

24" NY GIANT GARDEN PIZZA (VEGETARIAN)***

$37.00

House-made pizza dough, hand-tossed, topped w/ our house-made Sicilian marinara, premium shredded mozzarella, sliced red & green bell peppers, chopped red & white onions, sliced mushrooms & sliced black olives (Feeds 4-6)

24" NY GIANT MANHATTAN PIZZA

$37.00

House-made pizza dough, hand-tossed, topped w/ our house-made garlic sauce, premium shredded mozzarella, sliced prosciutto, sliced mushroom & fresh baby spinach. Feeds (4-6)

24" NY GIANT MARGHERITA PIZZA

$30.00

House-made pizza dough, hand-tossed, topped w/ our house-made garlic sauce, premium shredded mozzarella, sliced Roma tomatoes & topped w/ fresh chopped basil Feeds (4-6)

24" NY GIANT QUEENS PIZZA

$37.00

House-made pizza dough, hand-tossed, topped w/ our house-made pesto sauce, premium shredded mozzarella, sliced mushrooms, chopped artichoke, sun-dried tomato & Feta cheese. (Feeds 4-6)

24" NY GIANT SYRACUSE PIZZA

$33.00

House-made pizza dough, hand-tossed, topped w/ our house Sicilian marinara, premium shredded mozzarella, sliced sausage & sliced sweet red pepper. (Feeds 4-6)

24" NY GIANT WHITE PIE**

$35.00

House-made pizza dough, hand-tossed, topped w/ our house Sicilian marinara, premium shredded mozzarella, sliced sausage & sliced sweet red pepper. (Feeds 4-6)

24" NY GIANT YONKERS SUPREME PIZZA

$43.00

House-made pizza dough, hand-tossed, topped w/ our house Sicilian marinara, premium shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, sliced sausage, beef, sliced red & green bell peppers, chopped red & white onions, sliced mushrooms & sliced black olives (Feeds 4-6)

.GRINDERS

MEATBALL MOZZARELLA

$12.00

House-made Focaccia bread brushed w/ our house garlic sauce, lightly toasted w/ melted mozzarella, topped w/ house-made sliced meatballs & Sicilian marinara.

GYRO

$12.00

Freshly baked pizza dough pita bread stuffed w/, sliced Doner Lamb kebab meat, house-made Tzatziki sauce, chopped lettuce, sliced tomato, chopped onion, sliced cucumber & feta cheese. Drizzled with olive oil and smoked paprika.

ITALIAN STACK ***

$11.00

House-made Focaccia bread brushed w/ our house pesto sauce, lightly toasted w/ melted provolone cheese, topped w/ sliced ham & salami. Dusted w/ parmesan Lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion toppings (served on the side)

FACACCIA PHILLY SANDWICH

$11.00

House-made Focaccia bread brushed with garlic oil, lightly toasted w/ melted premium shredded mozzarella, topped w/ sautéed onion, green bell pepper & sliced roast beef

TURKEY PROVOLONE

$11.00

House-made Focaccia bread brushed w/ our house pesto sauce, lightly toasted, topped w/ melted provolone cheese, sliced turkey, dusted with parmesan cheese. Lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion (served on the side)

