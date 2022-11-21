New York Pizza & Pints
1125 FM 544 #800
Wylie, TX 75098
.APPETIZZA^^^
HUMMUS***
BRUSCHETTA
Toasted focaccia (baked fresh daily) served w/ house-made pesto marinated tomatoes, kalamata olives. Topped w/ fresh basil, balsamic & parmesan.
GARLIC KNOTS
Pizza dough knots (baked fresh daily) toasted & brushed w/ garlic butter topped w/ grated parmesan. Served w/ our house-made Sicilian Marinara.
CHEESE BREAD
Toasted focaccia (baked fresh daily) brushed w/ garlic butter & smothered in melted Mozzarella. Served w/ our house-made Sicilian Marinara.
PEPPERONI SLIDERS
Toasted focaccia (baked fresh daily) brushed w/ house-made Sicilian Marinara, smothered w/ mozzarella cheese & pepperoni. Topped with oregano & parmesan. Cut into (12) pieces.
BUFFALO WINGS
Oven Baked, to order (8) pieces. Your Choice of hot, mild, BBQ, dry rub, or garlic parmesan.
.SALADS
HOUSE SALAD
Chopped romaine lettuce, diced tomato, chopped red onion, sliced cucumber, parmesan cheese, house-made croutons. Served w/ your choice of (2) dressings. Feeds 2 people.
CAESAR SALAD
House-made Caesar dressing, chopped romaine, parmesan, fresh cracked black pepper, topped w/ house-made croutons. Feeds 2 people
ROMAINE WEDGE
Halved Romaine lettuce, diced tomato, chopped red onion, shredded mozzarella, chopped bacon topped w/ fresh cracked black pepper & served w/ blue cheese dressing Feeds 2 people
GREEK
Chopped romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, chopped red onion, sliced pepperoncini peppers, sliced cucumber, feta cheese, parmesan cheese, house-made croutons. Served w/ (2) balsamic vinaigrette dressing. Feeds 2 people.
CAPRESE
Fresh mozzarella & ripe tomato salad, drizzled w/ balsamic vinaigrette, salt & pepper, garnished w/ chiffonade basil.
1/2 HOUSE SALAD
Chopped romaine lettuce, diced tomato, chopped red onion, sliced cucumber, parmesan cheese, house-made croutons. Served w/ your choice of dressing.
1/2 CAESAR SALAD
House-made Caesar dressing, chopped romaine, parmesan, fresh cracked black pepper, topped w/ house-made croutons.
.SLICEZILLA- HUGE SLICES
SLICE- B.Y.O.
1/6 slice of cheese pizza from our GIANT NY 24" Piezilla, topped w/ your choice of (3) FREE toppings. Served w/ a pickle.
SLICE- CHEESE
1/6 slice of cheese pizza from our GIANT NY 24" Piezilla. Served w/ a pickle.
SLICE- PEPPERONI
1/6 slice of cheese pizza from our GIANT NY 24" Piezilla, topped w/ pepperoni. Served w/ a pickle.
SLICE- 5 MEAT
1/6 slice of cheese pizza from our GIANT NY 24" Piezilla, topped w/ bacon, beef, house-made meatball, pepperoni & sausage. Served w/ a pickle.
SLICE- GARDEN
SLICE- SAUSAGE
1/6 slice of cheese pizza from our GIANT NY 24" Piezilla, topped w/ sausage. Served w/ a pickle.
SLICE- SUPREME
1/6 slice of cheese pizza from our GIANT NY 24" Piezilla topped w/ pepperoni, sausage, beef, red/white onion, red/green bell pepper, black olives & mushrooms. Served w/ a pickle.
.SIGNATURE 14" PIES
14" B.Y.O PIZZA
House-made pizza dough, hand-tossed, topped w/ our house Sicilian marinara & premium shredded mozzarella. Choose your sauce & mix and match over 30 toppings! (Feeds 2-3)
14" CHEESE PIZZA
House-made pizza dough, hand-tossed, topped w/ our house Sicilian marinara & premium shredded mozzarella. (feeds 2-3)
14" PEPPERONI PIZZA
House-made pizza dough, hand-tossed, topped w/ our house Sicilian marinara, premium shredded mozzarella & pepperoni (Feeds 2-3)
14" 5 MEAT PIZZA
House-made pizza dough, hand-tossed, topped w/ our house Sicilian marinara, shredded mozzarella, chopped bacon, chopped house-made meatball, beef, & pepperoni. (Feeds 2-3)
14" BRONX PIZZA
House-made pizza dough, hand-tossed, topped w/ our house Sicilian marinara, premium shredded mozzarella, pepperoni & mushrooms (Feeds 2-3)
14" BUFFALO PIZZA
House-made pizza dough, hand-tossed, topped w/ blue chz dressing, buffalo sauce, premium shredded mozzarella & sliced buffalo chicken. (Feeds 2-3)
14" GARDEN PIZZA (VEGETARIAN)***
House-made pizza dough, hand-tossed, topped w/ house-made Sicilian marinara, premium shredded mozzarella, sliced red & green bell peppers, chopped red & white onions, sliced mushrooms & sliced black olives (Feeds 2-3)
14" MANHATTAN PIZZA
House-made pizza dough, hand-tossed, topped w/ house-made garlic sauce, premium shredded mozzarella, sliced prosciutto, sliced mushroom & fresh baby spinach. (Feeds 2-3)
14" MARGHERTIA PIZZA
House-made pizza dough, hand-tossed, topped w/ our house-made garlic sauce, premium shredded mozzarella, sliced Roma tomatoes & topped w/ fresh chopped basil Feeds (4-6)
14" QUEENS PIZZA
House-made pizza dough, hand-tossed, topped w/ house-made pesto sauce, premium shredded mozzarella, sliced mushrooms, chopped artichoke, sun-dried tomato & Feta cheese. (Feeds 4-6)
14" SYRACUSE PIZZA
House-made pizza dough, hand-tossed, topped w/ our house Sicilian marinara, premium shredded mozzarella, sliced sausage & sliced sweet red pepper. (Feeds 2-3)
14" WHITE PIE***
House-made pizza dough, hand-tossed, topped w/ our house garlic sauce, premium shredded mozzarella, pulled herb roasted chicken, fresh baby spinach & black olives. (Feeds 2-3)
14" YONKERS SUPREME PIZZA
.PIEZILLA- 24" PIES
24" NY GIANT B.Y.O PIZZA
House-made pizza dough, hand-tossed, topped w/ our house Sicilian marinara & premium shredded mozzarella. Pick 3 (FREE) toppings. You may add more toppings for an additional charge (Feeds 4-6)
24" NY GIANT CHEESE PIZZA
House-made pizza dough, hand-tossed, topped w/ our house Sicilian marinara & premium shredded mozzarella. (Feeds 4-6)
24" NY GIANT PEPPERONI PIZZA
House-made pizza dough, hand-tossed, topped w/ our house Sicilian marinara, premium shredded mozzarella & pepperoni (Feeds 4-6)
24" NY GIANT 5 MEAT PIZZA
House-made pizza dough, hand-tossed, topped w/ our house Sicilian marinara, premium shredded mozzarella, chopped bacon, chopped house-made meatball, beef, & pepperoni. (Feeds 4 adults.)
24" NY GIANT BRONX PIZZA
House-made pizza dough, hand-tossed, topped w/ our house Sicilian marinara, premium shredded mozzarella, pepperoni & mushrooms (Feeds 4-6)
24" NY GIANT BUFFALO PIZZA
House-made pizza dough, hand-tossed, topped w/ blue chz dressing, buffalo sauce, premium shredded mozzarella & sliced buffalo chicken. (Feeds 4-6)
24" NY GIANT GARDEN PIZZA (VEGETARIAN)***
House-made pizza dough, hand-tossed, topped w/ our house-made Sicilian marinara, premium shredded mozzarella, sliced red & green bell peppers, chopped red & white onions, sliced mushrooms & sliced black olives (Feeds 4-6)
24" NY GIANT MANHATTAN PIZZA
House-made pizza dough, hand-tossed, topped w/ our house-made garlic sauce, premium shredded mozzarella, sliced prosciutto, sliced mushroom & fresh baby spinach. Feeds (4-6)
24" NY GIANT MARGHERITA PIZZA
House-made pizza dough, hand-tossed, topped w/ our house-made garlic sauce, premium shredded mozzarella, sliced Roma tomatoes & topped w/ fresh chopped basil Feeds (4-6)
24" NY GIANT QUEENS PIZZA
House-made pizza dough, hand-tossed, topped w/ our house-made pesto sauce, premium shredded mozzarella, sliced mushrooms, chopped artichoke, sun-dried tomato & Feta cheese. (Feeds 4-6)
24" NY GIANT SYRACUSE PIZZA
House-made pizza dough, hand-tossed, topped w/ our house Sicilian marinara, premium shredded mozzarella, sliced sausage & sliced sweet red pepper. (Feeds 4-6)
24" NY GIANT WHITE PIE**
House-made pizza dough, hand-tossed, topped w/ our house Sicilian marinara, premium shredded mozzarella, sliced sausage & sliced sweet red pepper. (Feeds 4-6)
24" NY GIANT YONKERS SUPREME PIZZA
House-made pizza dough, hand-tossed, topped w/ our house Sicilian marinara, premium shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, sliced sausage, beef, sliced red & green bell peppers, chopped red & white onions, sliced mushrooms & sliced black olives (Feeds 4-6)
.GRINDERS
MEATBALL MOZZARELLA
House-made Focaccia bread brushed w/ our house garlic sauce, lightly toasted w/ melted mozzarella, topped w/ house-made sliced meatballs & Sicilian marinara.
GYRO
Freshly baked pizza dough pita bread stuffed w/, sliced Doner Lamb kebab meat, house-made Tzatziki sauce, chopped lettuce, sliced tomato, chopped onion, sliced cucumber & feta cheese. Drizzled with olive oil and smoked paprika.
ITALIAN STACK ***
House-made Focaccia bread brushed w/ our house pesto sauce, lightly toasted w/ melted provolone cheese, topped w/ sliced ham & salami. Dusted w/ parmesan Lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion toppings (served on the side)
FACACCIA PHILLY SANDWICH
House-made Focaccia bread brushed with garlic oil, lightly toasted w/ melted premium shredded mozzarella, topped w/ sautéed onion, green bell pepper & sliced roast beef
TURKEY PROVOLONE
House-made Focaccia bread brushed w/ our house pesto sauce, lightly toasted, topped w/ melted provolone cheese, sliced turkey, dusted with parmesan cheese. Lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion (served on the side)