Bouchon Bakery Yountville

Chef Thomas Keller’s unique twist on French boulangerie fare, offering gourmet sandwiches, and a wide range of desserts including artisanal viennoiserie, pastries, tarts, and cookies.

6528 Washington Street

Popular Items

OhOh$6.50
chocolate sponge cake, chantilly cream, dark chocolate shell
Ham & Cheese Baguette$11.00
Parisian-style ham, Swiss cheese, dijon mustard butter
Almond Croissant$5.50
almond frangipane, toasted almonds
Pistachio Macaron$4.75
pistachio buttercream
Chocolate Chunk$3.75
dark chocolate chunks and semi sweet chips
Kouign Amann$5.25
caramelized butter croissant
Strawberry Chocolate Croissant$5.50
Valrhona strawberry chocolate
Croissant$4.25
Pain au Chocolat$4.75
Caramel Macaron$4.75
salted caramel butter
6528 Washington Street

Yountville CA

Sunday3:01 am - 2:59 am
Monday3:01 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday3:01 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday3:01 am - 2:59 am
Thursday3:01 am - 2:59 am
Friday3:01 am - 2:59 am
Saturday3:01 am - 2:59 am
