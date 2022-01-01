Bouchon Bistro Yountville
Thank you dining at Bouchon! Visit our website at www.bouchonbistro.com
Visit our retail store around the corner: FINESSE, THE STORE, or at www.finessethestore.com
GRATUITY NOT INCLUDED
6534 Washington Street
Location
6534 Washington Street
Yountville CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Ad Hoc & Addendum
Come on in and enjoy!
Coqueta Napa Valley
Coqueta means "flirtation" or 'infatuation' in Spanish and our restaurant celebrates that with Chef Chiarello's interpretation of Spain's signature Tapas 'small plates,' coupled with the social vibrancy of their dining scene is the perfect combination for Napa Valley.
Salud!