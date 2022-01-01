Go
Toast

Bountiful Bread

Bountiful Bread is a bakery & cafe that specializes in scratch-made soups, salads, sandwiches, and baked goods. Custom cakes & cupcakes and catering area also available.

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

1475 Western Ave • $$

Avg 3.9 (809 reviews)

Popular Items

LG/ Make A Salad$8.00
Choice of Spring Mix, Romaine, Spinach, or Kale., with your choice of dressing. Additional toppings available
Cobb Salad$15.00
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, bacon, red onions, roasted chicken, egg, avocado, and blue cheese crumbles. Served with Bountiful herb vinaigrette.
Soup & Sandwich Combo$14.00
1/2 of any menu sandwich with a cup of soup of your choice.
Upgrade to a bowl of soup for only $1.00 more.
Add bread for $0.80.
Soup- CUP$5.99
Served with a slice of bread, roll, or breadstick.
Vermont Turkey$14.00
Roasted turkey, sage stuffing, cheddar, and cranberry mayonnaise on multi-grain bread.
Build Your Own Sandwich$14.00
Choose Bread, Main, Cheese, Up to 3 free toppings, and dressing
All sandwiches come with a side of the day and a pickle
Soup- BOWL$6.99
Served with a slice of bread, roll, or breadstick
CURBSIDE WALKING
Not driving? Please select if you will be walking up to the door!
Chicken Pesto$15.00
Roasted sliced chicken, provolone, roasted red peppers, red onions, and basil pesto, on a Ciabatta roll.
Classic Club$15.00
Roasted turkey, tomato, bacon, lettuce, cheddar, and mayonnaise, triple-stacked on Italian semolina bread.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

1475 Western Ave

Albany NY

Sunday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

b.good

No reviews yet

b.good

J and A Italian - Stuyvesant Plaza

No reviews yet

Located in beautiful Stuyvesant Plaza, Jacob & Anthony’s Italian trends to a modern, yet upscale-casual dining experience with a sharp focus on traditional Italian cooking. These carefully created dishes are complemented by an array of handcrafted cocktails in a trendy, spacious, and open-concept atmosphere.

Bellini's Counter - Stuyvesant Plaza

No reviews yet

Fast Casual Italian Restaurant blending traditional recipes with a modern atmosphere.

City Line Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

As a restaurant, bar, and member of this thriving community, our one goal is to provide creative, quality products made by people who are passionate to do so. City Line Bar and Grill teeters on the border of Guilderland and Albany, NY, yet embodies the look, feel and expectations of our big city inspiration customized at the local level.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston