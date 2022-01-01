Bourbon’s Kitchen & Cocktails
It is our mission to bring the city atmosphere to the suburbs. Bourbon’s Kitchen & Cocktails is a neighborhood restaurant & lounge that serves quality food with well crafted cocktails in a comfortable and lively atmosphere.
As a locally owned restaurant & lounge, We strive to provide exceptional experiences in order to make our customers feel like guests in our home.
FRENCH FRIES
47 Beacon St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
47 Beacon St
Framingham MA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bella Costa Ristorante
Come in and enjoy!
Nekos of NY Framingham - Concord St.
Come in and enjoy!
Fun and Games
Arcade + Pizza + Beer