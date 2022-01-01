Go
It is our mission to bring the city atmosphere to the suburbs. Bourbon’s Kitchen & Cocktails is a neighborhood restaurant & lounge that serves quality food with well crafted cocktails in a comfortable and lively atmosphere.
As a locally owned restaurant & lounge, We strive to provide exceptional experiences in order to make our customers feel like guests in our home.

FRENCH FRIES

47 Beacon St • $$

Avg 4 (302 reviews)

Popular Items

Double Cheddar Burger$16.00
two 4oz patties cooked through (cannot be cooked med rare or medium), cheddar cheese skirt, shredded lettuce, tomato, mayo, brioche bun, served with french fries
Cuban$16.00
mojo style pork, smoked ham, gruyere, mustard, pickles, cuban roll
Side Honey Mustard$1.00
Side Truffle Aioli$2.00
Side Bleu Cheese$1.00
Perfect Burger$18.00
all beef patty (8oz short rib, brisket, chuck), special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a brioche bun, served with french fries
Veggie Burger$16.00
house made beet and black bean patty, lettuce, tomato, avocado, chipotle mayo, brioche bun, served with french fries
Side BBQ Sauce$1.00
Side Ranch$0.50
Side Chipotle Aioli$1.00
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Buffet
Delivery
Takeout

Location

47 Beacon St

Framingham MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
