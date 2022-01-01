Go
Bravo By The Sea

Delicious wood-fired-pizzas, fresh salads, and tasty appetizers. All made in house with the freshest ingredients.

PIZZA

40 Beach St • $$

Avg 4.1 (33 reviews)

Popular Items

Caesar Salad$8.50
Make your own...$13.00
Kids Cheese Pizza$8.00
Greek Salad$9.50
Classic Pepperoni$14.00
house sauce and mozzarella
Fries$5.00
Sausage$17.00
hot sausage, red onion, fior di latte, fontina, pepperoncini, oregano
Chicken Bacon Ranch$17.00
cheese, crispy bacon, chicken, ranch dressing
Mozzarella Sticks$7.00
Classic Cheese$14.00
house sauce and mozzarella
Location

40 Beach St

Manchester-by-the-Sea MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
