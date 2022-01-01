Bravo By The Sea
Delicious wood-fired-pizzas, fresh salads, and tasty appetizers. All made in house with the freshest ingredients.
PIZZA
40 Beach St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
40 Beach St
Manchester-by-the-Sea MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Mooring
Come in and enjoy!
Allie's Beach Street Cafe
Full Service Bistro, Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner, Espresso & Tea Bar, Wine, Beer, Spirits, Dine In / Take Out
Captain Dusty's Ice Cream Manchester by the Sea
You MUST order AND pick up at the SAME location!!
Antique Table
Come in and enjoy!