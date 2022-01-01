Breckenridge Tap House
Taps, Tacos, Tequila & Whiskey
TACOS
105 North Main Street • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
105 North Main Street
Breckenridge CO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Whiskey Star Smokehouse
The only True Texas Style BBQ, located at 9,600’! Our meats, served by the ½ pound, are smoked with Texas post oak wood.
With a marketplace concept the food is always fresh and ready to enjoy.
Rootstalk
Rootstalk is a new American restaurant serving Chef Matt Vawter's take on elevated everyday dining. Focusing on lunch and dinner services, serving approachable seasonal food, thoughtfully curated wine and beverage lists, and creative and fun libations.
The Gold Pan Saloon & Carboy Winery
Saloon Style Restaurant & Bar
Flipside Burger
Meet
Greet
Eat