BrewRiver at Sonder Brewing
Come in and enjoy!
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
8584 Duke Blvd • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
8584 Duke Blvd
Mason OH
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
BBR Restaurant
BEER BURGERS ROCK
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
Come in and enjoy!
Hot Chicken Takeover
Come in and enjoy!
463 N. High Street
Specializing in a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders, The Naked Bird is your new go-to lunch and dinner spot to satisfy all your crispy cravings! From wings, salads and sandwiches to a wide range of sides, our menu features the cleanest, most delicious organic and all-natural ingredients you’re sure to love.