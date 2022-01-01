BrewRiver at Sonder Brewing

Go
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

8584 Duke Blvd • $

Avg 4.2 (177 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Shawarma$11.00
SHAWARMA SPICE MARINATED GRILLED CHICKEN, LEMON GARLIC YOGURT SAUCE, LETTUCE, CUCUMBER, TOMATO
Beer Cheese & Soft Pretzels$9.00
WITH HOUSE-MADE FONTINA, GRUYERE, PARMESAN CHEESES FLAVORED WITH SONDER'S KOLSCH
SUB PORK RINDS ADD $1
Nola Chix Poboy$11.00
Our own Louisiana BBQ Sauce made with Worchestershire, Garlic, Butter and Cayenne, Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Liedenheimer's Po Boy Bread, shredded Iceberg, mayo, house-made pickle
SMOKED JAMAICAN JERK WINGS
House-smoked, marinated in house-made Jamaican Jerk seasoning and flash fried. After just a couple months of serving them, our wings were one of three finalists for Best of The North!
Streetcar Burger 1/2 lb$12.50
BLACK HAWK FARMS (PRINCETON, KY) SUSTAINABLY FARMED GROUND BEEF, AMERICAN CHEESE, SHREDDED ICEBERG, RED ONION, HOUSE-MADE PICKLES, HOUSE-MADE KIMCHI TARTAR SAUCE, LOCAL BUN
Loaded Tots$8.00
BACON, CHEDDAR CHEESE, SOUR CREAM, SCALLIONS
Crispy Buttermilk Chicken Sam'ich$11.50
BRINED FOR 24 HOURS IN BUTTERMILK, TOPPED WITH SWEET-N-SPICY PICKLED CABBAGE, AMERICAN CHEESE, HOUSE-MADE LEMON AIOLI, LOCAL BUN
Pork Schnitzel Sam'ich$11.00
BREADED PORK MEDALLION, LEMON CAPER AIOLI, SWISS CHEESE, FIELD GREENS, LOCAL BUN
Streetcar Burger 1/4 lb$9.50
Creole Poutine$10.00
CHICKEN & SAUSAGE GUMBO OVER HAND-CUT FRIES WITH WISCONSIN CHEESE CURDS
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

8584 Duke Blvd

Mason OH

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
