Restaurant header imageView gallery

Creole2Guex Downtown 401 N Front St

review star

No reviews yet

401 N Front St

Columbus, OH 43215

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Express Lunch Menu

Bourbon Chicken

$12.00

Jambalaya Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Original Chicken Creole Bowl

$12.00

Red Beans & Rice

$10.00

Yakamein

$13.00

Crawfish Etouffee

$18.00

Chicken And Sausage Gumbo

$18.00

Po' Boys & Bowls

Shrimp Po Boy

$16.00

Blackened Chicken Po Boy

$15.00

Catfish Po Boy

$18.00

Zulu Bowl

$13.00

Deluxe Creole Bowl

$16.00

Po

$16.00

Bourbon Shrimp Bowl

$16.00

Creole Shrimp Bowl

$16.00

Sausage Creole Bowl

$16.00

Sides & Drinks

Fleur De Lis Salad

$9.00

Cajun Fries

$5.00

Fried Okra

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Side Of Red Beans

$5.00

Zapp's Chips

$3.25

Soda

$2.75

Bottle Water

$2.75

Virgin Daiquiri

$5.00

Ckn Jambalya Egg Roll

$4.00

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$6.00

Mini Cheesecake

$5.00

Pralines

$2.00

Merchandise

Seasoning

$8.50

T Shirt

$28.00

Daq Cup

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

401 N Front St, Columbus, OH 43215

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

BBR - Columbus
orange starNo Reviews
106 Vine St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Market & Boar - North Market
orange starNo Reviews
59 Spruce Street Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - North Market
orange star4.5 • 809
59 Spruce Street Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Bubbles Tea & Juice Company - North Market
orange starNo Reviews
59 Spruce St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
463 N. High Street - OH, Short North [18]
orange starNo Reviews
463 N. High Street Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Firdous Express - The North Market
orange star4.0 • 152
59 Spruce St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Columbus

FUSIAN - Grandview
orange star4.7 • 13,080
855 West 5th Ave. Columbus, OH 43212
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Short North
orange star4.5 • 8,567
1227 N. High St Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern - 340 E Gay St
orange star4.5 • 8,008
340 E Gay St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Eddy's Chicken and Waffles - Eddy's Noe Bixby
orange star4.3 • 7,694
3252 Noe Bixby Rd Columbus, OH 43232
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Clintonville
orange star4.7 • 7,001
2977 N. High St Columbus, OH 43202
View restaurantnext
101 Beer Kitchen - Gahanna
orange star4.6 • 5,779
397 Stoneridge Lane Gahanna, OH 43230
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Columbus
Grove City
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Hilliard
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Reynoldsburg
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Westerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)
Dublin
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Canal Winchester
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Powell
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Pickerington
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Plain City
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston