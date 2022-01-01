Go
Brooklyn Pizza Parlor- Wesley Chapel

PROVIDING CHARLOTTE AMAZING PIZZA FOR OVER 15 YEARS

6400 Weddington/Monroe rd suite A

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Nonna’s pizza$17.00
Square thin crust topped with mozzarella & our specialty Nonna sauce made of crushed tomatoes, fresh basil, fresh garlic & olive oil. Just like Nonna (grandma) used to make!
“The New York Original”$14.75
16" round thin crust cheese pizza, cut in 8 slices
12 Garlic Knots$6.90
Antipasto Salad$8.95
Same as our garden salad, but topped with: salami, pepperoni, ham, provolone cheese, red onions, pepperoncini, artichokes & Kalamata olives, served with our balsamic Italian dressing
Wings
ONLY ONE SAUCE PER EVERY TEN WINGS
Side Salad$3.50
With choice of dressing: House Italian • Ranch • Vinaigrette • Blue Cheese Thousand Island • Oil & Vinegar • Honey Mustard- Add Grilled Chicken to any salad 3.00 Lettuce, tomato, carrots, onions & cucumbers
The “Brooklyn Bridge” Pizza$21.95
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers & onions
Chicken Roll$7.50
Breaded chicken, tomato sauce & mozzarella
6 Garlic Knots$3.45
Comes with 6 knots
Mozzarella Sticks$5.95
Location

6400 Weddington/Monroe rd suite A

Wesley Chapel NC

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
