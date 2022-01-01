Go
Toast

Brownstones Coffee Amityville

Come in and enjoy!

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

55 Merrick Rd • $$

Avg 4.7 (4956 reviews)

Popular Items

Bacon$5.00
Sides
Start You Day$12.99
Three eggs cooked the way you like served with three strips of bacon or two breakfast links, seasoned breakfast potatoes and toast.
BEC Sandwich$10.99
Scrambled eggs on a fresh buttery croissant, crispy bacon and melted American cheese, served with breakfast potatoes.
Hungry Man Feast$13.99
Cheese omelet, grilled ham, two sausage links, three strips of bacon three silver dollar pancakes with breakfast potatoes and toast.
Cinnamon Swirl$12.99
3 pancakes served with brown sugar and cinnamon swirls in each layer, topped with our heavenly rich cream cheese frosting.
French Toast Bites$12.99
Brownstones Stack$12.99
3 pancakes served with your choice of bacon or breakfast sausage links.
Potatoes$3.99
Sides
Half French Toast Bites$6.99
Our most popular French toast bites topped with fresh berries and bananas, and dusted with powdered sugar.
Caramel Macchiato$4.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

55 Merrick Rd

Amityville NY

Sunday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sophia Italian Bistro - Amityville

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Better Bagel

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Park Avenue Grill

No reviews yet

Gourmet American Cuisine Breakfast Lunch & Dinner Dedicated 2nd Gluten Free Kitchen and Vegan Menu. Outdoor patio and Bar.

Vittorio's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston