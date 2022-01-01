Go
Bruchi's Off Edison

Cheesesteaks, Subs, Salads and Burgers
Chock full of House-Made menu selections

5209 W. Okanogan Place

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Junior Burger$2.50
1/6 Pound Burger Patty | Pickles | Fry Sauce
8" Roast Turkey$6.55
House Roasted Turkey Breast | Provolone Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Mayo | Oil | Oregano | Black Pepper
12" Club$10.25
House Roasted Turkey Breast | Roast Beef | Deli Ham | Provolone Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Mayo | Oil | Oregano | Black Pepper
Half Pound Fries$2.60
Crinkle Cut | A Bruchi's Favorite
8" Chicken Malibu$6.75
Marinated Chicken Breast | Deli Ham | Pineapple | Melted Swiss Cheese | Mayo
8" Classic Steak$6.75
Lean Steak | Grilled Onions | Melted White American Cheese | Mayo | Spices
12" Roast Turkey$10.25
House Roasted Turkey Breast | Provolone Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Mayo | Oil | Oregano | Black Pepper
Pound Fries$3.70
Crinkle Cut | A Bruchi's Favorite
Bruchi Burger$5.99
1/3 Pound Angus Beef Patty | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | Pickles | Fry Sauce | Salt | Black Pepper
Kids Combo$4.60
4" Kids Sub or Jr. Burger
5209 W. Okanogan Place

Kennewick WA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
