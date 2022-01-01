Go
Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine

Our original location located in the picturesque downtown shopping and dining district in Winter Park. This location has a charming interior, a full bar, and always in demand outside dining.

108 South Park Avenue • $$

Avg 4.5 (4172 reviews)

Popular Items

Baklava$7.45
Our house-made baklava with layers of crispy, thin pastry dough filled with pistachios and topped with citrus-infused syrup
Chicken Sis$23.95
Hand-carved fresh chicken breast marinated in
our chef’s blend of unique seasonings and
chargrilled
House Salad$11.95
Romaine hearts, spring mix, tomatoes, cucumber, bell pepper & feta cheese with a vinaigrette
Mixed Grill$48.95
A delicious combination of Doner Kebap,
Chicken & Lamb Adana Kebap, Chicken & Lamb Sis Kebap, and Chicken & Lamb Köfte. Includes one side of Cacik-Cucumber yogurt. Served over
our rice pilaf
Humus$7.95
Freshly puréed chickpeas with
tahini, garlic, lemon juice and
extra virgin olive oil
Lamb Sis$30.95
Skewers of tender lamb marinated in our chef’s unique seasonings and chargrilled to perfection
Mixed Appetizer$22.95
A combination of Humus,
Babaganoush, Sautéed
Eggplant, Tabbuli, Ezme,
Cacik, Haydari and
Zetinyagli Yaprak Dolma
Chicken Adana$22.95
Grilled skewers of hand-ground chicken seasoned
with fresh garlic, red bell peppers, light hot
peppers & parsley
Select Two Appetizer$10.95
Your choice of any two -
Humus, Sautéed Eggplant,
Tabbuli, Babaganoush, Ezme,
Haydari, Cacik
Lavas$5.45
Our signature, baked-to-order bread creation.
Highly recommended for
all soups & appetizers
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

108 South Park Avenue

Winter Park FL

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

