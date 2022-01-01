Go
Bucatino Restaurant and Wine Bar

Open daily for lunch and dinner from 11:30AM-9:00PM.
Enjoy time with friends and family in our lovely outside patio or in our fully air conditioned dining rooms.
Serving classic Italian dishes with modern Cape Cod flair.
We are not accepting reservations.

7 Nathan Ellis Highway • $$

Avg 4 (92 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Mozzarella$12.00
Penne$16.00
Buca Bolognese$20.00
Stuffed Grande Meatball$12.00
Caesar - Large$11.00
Caesar - Small$6.00
Linguini$16.00
Chicken Parm$22.00
Chicken Piccata$22.00
Buca - Large$12.00
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

7 Nathan Ellis Highway

North Falmouth MA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
