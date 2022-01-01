Go
Toast

Buddies Grill

Come on in and enjoy!

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2040 N Aurelius Rd #13 • $$

Avg 4 (97 reviews)

Popular Items

Cobb Salad$11.99
Greens, fried chicken, bacon, egg, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes and scallions. Served with your choice of dressing.
Ketchup Packets
Boneless Wings$9.99
Chicken Fingers$9.99
Served with your choice of sauce
Buddies Burger$9.99
Angus patty grilled to order with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Substitute a chicken breast for no charge!
Buddies Wrap$10.99
Fried chicken, bacon, lettuce, diced tomatoes and house-made spicy ranch wrapped in a jalapeño-cheddar tortilla
Chuckwagon Burger$11.99
A patty topped with bacon, golden BBQ sauce, cheddar and Monterey jack cheeses with French fried onions
Fritter Wrap$11.99
Fried chicken, cheese blend, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, with our house-made ranch wrapped and grilled in a jalapeño-cheddar tortilla
Deluxe Club Melt$11.99
Ham, turkey, bacon, American & Swiss cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes and mayonnaise on your choice of grilled bread
Half Nacho Supreme$10.99
Chips topped with chicken or beef, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, and our three-cheese blend
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2040 N Aurelius Rd #13

Holt MI

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Darb's Crystal Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Los Tres Amigos

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Got Smoke BBQ Events And Catering, Inc.

No reviews yet

Welcome to Got Smoke BBQ.
Home of the Piggy Parfait!

Westside Deli

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Pickup or Delivery.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston