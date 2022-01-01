Go
BBC Starkville

"We serve big, juicy, handcrafted burgers with thought-out ingredients served on a fresh-baked, never-smushed bun."

702 University Drive

Popular Items

Philly Spring Rolls$7.95
Seasoned beef, peppers, onions, with queso fondue.
Sweet Heat$10.95
Five-Ounce Fried Chicken Breast Tossed In Sweat Heat With Ranch Aioli, Bibb lettuce, Red Onion & Sliced Pickle On Brioche Bun.
Fried Cheese Curds$7.95
Served with marinara.
*Tea Sweetened$2.25
Good Mornin$11.95
Bacon, Sharp Cheddar, Tomato, Bibb lettuce, Potato Hash, Fried Egg, Mayo, House-Made Chipotle Ketchup.
Freshman 15$11.95
Panko-Fried Mozzarella, Bibb lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Sassy Sauce.
The Bulldog$11.95
Bacon, Sharp Cheddar, Pickle, Tomato, Bibb lettuce, Red Onion, Yellow Mustard, Mayo.
The Bryant$11.95
Bacon, Sharp Cheddar, Onion Straws, Jack Daniel’s® Bourbon Glaze, Grain Mustard.
Mushroom & Swiss$12.95
Sautéed Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Gruyere, Dijon Mustard, Mayo.
702 University Drive

Starkville MS

Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 am
