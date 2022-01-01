Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bin 612

92 Reviews

$$

612 University Drive

Starkville, MS 39759

Order Again

Popular Items

Buffalo Tender
Chicken Tender
Yard Bird

Starters Limited Menu

Chicken Nachos

$10.95

Grilled chicken, red onions, jalapeños, tomatoes, and white cheese sauce, over house made tortilla chips.

Half Chicken Nachos

$5.95

Grilled chicken, red onions, jalapeños, tomatoes, and white cheese sauce, over house made tortilla chips.

Mozza Pita

$6.95

Grilled mozzarella cheese on soft pita bread served with feta dipping sauce.

Spinach Dip

$6.95

Creamed spinach, garlic and artichoke hearts with melted Parmesan and mozzarella cheeses, served with tortilla chips

Salad Limited Menu

Roasted Chicken Salad

$9.95

seasonal lettuce topped with blue cheese, candied Mississippi honey pecans and hickory smoked bacon, tossed in a slow cooked caramelized onion vinaigrette dressing.

House Salad

$4.95

spring mix and parmesan cheese tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette.

Strawberry Salad

$7.95

Cup Seasonal Soup

$3.95

Bowl Seasonal Soup

$6.95

Sandwiches Limited Menu

Grilled chicken, smoked bacon, mozzarella cheese, lettuce,tomato, pesto aioli on a toasted chibatta bun with choice of side

Whole Philly Cheese Steak

$16.95

Sautéed onions, peppers, and seared beef over garlic aioli on French bread and topped with queso, served with your choice of side

Half Philly Cheese Steak

$10.95

Sautéed onions, peppers, and seared beef over garlic aioli on French bread and topped with queso, served with your choice of side

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Grilled Chicken, garlic aioli, Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, chibatta bun.

Chicken Club

$12.95

Entrees Limited Menu

612 Tenders

$11.95

three hand-battered chicken tenders served with bbq dusted steak fries and your choice of ranch, honey mustard or feta dipping sauce.

Bin 612 Burger

$13.95

Black Angus beef patty, hickory-smoked bacon, garlic aioli, lettuce and tomato, served on a brioche bun with your choice of cheese (blue, parmesan, swiss, mozzarella). Cooked Medium

Queso Burger

$13.95

Black Angus beef patty, queso cheese, roasted garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato and red onion served on a brioche bun. Cooked Medium.

Veggie Burger

$11.95

Patty Melt Burger

$13.95

Soup Bowl

$6.95

Sides (A La Carte) Limited Menu

BBQ French Fries

$2.95

Reg French Fries

$2.95

Cheese Fries

$5.00

Voodoo Kettle Chips

$2.95

Tortilla Chips

$2.95

Tortilla Chips and Queso

$3.95

Fresh Fruit

$2.95

Chicken Tender

$3.95

Ranch

$0.25

Honey Mustard

$0.25

Feta Sauce

$0.25

Buffalo

$0.25

Side of Cheese

$2.95

Soup cup

$4.95

Side salad

$2.95

Cheese Fries Limited Menu

Chicken Tender

$10.00

fried and dry bbq- dusted chicken tender

Truffle Parm

$10.00

truffle- salt and parmesan cheese

Philly Cheese Steak

$10.00

Sautéed onions, pepper, and seared beef topped with cheese sauce

Buffalo Tender

$10.00

fried tender tossed with hot, buttery buffalo sauce

Hot Bacon Fry

$10.00

Jalapeño heat, bacon love

Cheese Fries

$7.00

smothered in cheese sauce

Tacos Limited Menu

Italian

$4.35

Italian Sausage, bacon, caramelized onions, pesto, mozzarella cheese, crème fraiche

Yard Bird

$4.35

Fried or grilled chicken, lime crème, queso, pico de gallo

Veggie

$4.35

Fresh avocado, portobello mushrooms, lime crème, caramelized onion vinaigrette, pico de gallo

Gameday Combo

$11.00

Choice of two tacos, served with order of BBQ seasoned fries

Pizza Limited Menu

Spinach Florentine

$14.95

saffron cream sauce, spinach, artichoke hearts and mozzarella cheese

Italian Sausage

$14.95

Tomato sauce, Italian sausage and shiitake mushrooms topped with mozzarella and finished with white truffle oil

Pepperoni

$14.95

Pepperoni, tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese

Cheese Pizza

$11.95

tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese

Sunday Pizza Combo

$15.00

Spinach Florentine- Large

$21.95

saffron cream sauce, spinach, artichoke hearts and mozzarella cheese

Italian Sausage-Large

$21.95

Tomato sauce, Italian sausage and shiitake mushrooms topped with mozzarella and finished with white truffle oil

Large Pepperoni

$18.00

Pepperoni, tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese

Large Cheese

$18.00

tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese

Dessert Limited Menu

Skillet Cookie

$3.95

Ice Cream

$1.95

Ice Cream W/ Caramel

$2.95

Funnel Cake Fries

$8.00

Ginger Beer Float

$6.95

Drinks

Coke

$1.50

Tea

$1.50

Coffee

$2.00

Water

Lemonade

$1.50

Soda Water

Tonic

$1.50

Entrées

Kid Burger

$8.95

Kid Pizza

$5.95

Kid's Meal

$7.95
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
