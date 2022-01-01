Bin 612
92 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
612 University Drive, Starkville, MS 39759
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bulldog Burger Company - Starkville
No Reviews
702 University Drive Starkville, MS 39759
View restaurant
100 Maxwell Street, Starkville, MS 39759 - Starkville, MS
No Reviews
100 Maxwell st Starkville, MS 39759
View restaurant
Mugshots Grill & Bar - Starkville, MS
No Reviews
550 Russell Street Starkville, MS 39759
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Starkville
The Camphouse - The Camphouse - Starkville
4.5 • 286
409 University Drive Starkville, MS 39759
View restaurant