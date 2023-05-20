Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dolce 509 University Drive Ste 108

review star

No reviews yet

509 University Drive

106

Starkville, MS 39759

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Coffee

Speciality Coffees

The LK

$5.00

The Rose

$5.00

Bob

$5.00

Sweet Dreams

$5.00

Melt With You

$5.00

Little Sister

$5.00

Big Sister

$5.00

PB&J

$5.00

Jesse's Girl

$5.00

Hungry Eyes

$5.00

I Want Candy

$5.00

Girls...Fun

$5.00

Love Shack

$5.00

SPEC Flower Power

$5.00

Regular Coffees

Hot Latte

$4.00

Iced Latte

$4.50

Hot Americano

$2.50

Iced Americano

$3.00

Espresso Shot

$2.00

Bagged Coffee

Whole Bean Bag

$16.00

Ground Bag

$16.00

Breakfast/Bagel

Breakfast

Bagel

$2.50

Breakfast Bagel Sandwich

$7.50

The Junction

$7.50

Bagel - Dozen Fresh

$27.00

Bagel - Dozen Frozen

$25.00

END LIST

Bacon (3 slices)

$2.00

Bagels Day Old 6

$7.50

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50

Cinnamon Rolls (2)

$5.00

French Toast

$6.00

Fruit cup

$1.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Quiche

$3.50

Sausage Ball Platter (5; incl fruit)

$5.00

Sausage balls (2)

$2.00

Sandwiches

Turkey Ranch

$7.50

Bacon Pesto

$7.50

Ham & Cheddar

$7.50

Pizza

$7.50

Brie & Porsciutto

$7.50

Pimento Cheese

$7.50

Veggie

$7.50

The BASIC

$7.50

Custom Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Drinks

Drinks

Aha

$1.00

Barqs root beer

$1.00

Coke

$1.00

Dasani Water

$1.00

Diet Coke

$1.00

Mellow Yellow

$1.00

Mr. Pibb

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Barq’s Root beer

$2.50

Fanta

$2.50

Green tea

$2.50

Mexican Coke

$2.50

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.50

Orange juice

$2.50

Powerade

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Dirty Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Lavender white hot chocolate

$3.50

Freezes

Freeze Large

$7.00

Freeze Small

$6.00

Gelato

Gelato

Gelato

$4.50+

Affogato

$5.50+

Pint

Regular Pint

$8.00

Honey Vanilla Pint

$8.00

Dark Chocolate Pint

$8.00

Vanilla Pint

$8.00

Strawberry Sorbet Pint

$8.00

Whiskey and Pecan Pint

$8.00

Pistachio Pint

$8.00

Espresso Chip Pint

$8.00

Delta Buttered Pecan Pint

$8.00

Shakes

Maltese Falcon

$8.50

Coffee Toffe

$8.50

Viva StarkVegas

$8.50

GrownUp S'more

$8.50

Make Your Own Shake Medium

$6.50

Make Your Own Shake Large

$7.50

Pup Cup

Pup Cup

$1.00

Cheescake

Cheesecake

Plain Cheesecake

$5.00

Cookies & Cream Cheesecake

$5.00

MS Mud Cheesecake

$5.00

Praline Cheesecake

$5.00

Strawberry Wave Cheesecake

$5.00

Supreme Cheesecake

$5.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$5.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

High end wine bar with a curated wine list, hand curated cocktails and great food.

Location

509 University Drive, 106, Starkville, MS 39759

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Camphouse - Starkville, MS
orange star4.5 • 286
409 University Drive Starkville, MS 39759
View restaurantnext
Central Station Grill
orange star4.3 • 744
200 South Montgomery Street Starkville, MS 39759
View restaurantnext
Bin 612
orange star4.0 • 92
612 University Drive Starkville, MS 39759
View restaurantnext
Bulldog Burger Company - Starkville
orange starNo Reviews
702 University Drive Starkville, MS 39759
View restaurantnext
Starkville Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
211 E Main St Starkville, MS 39759
View restaurantnext
Juva Juice - Starkville
orange starNo Reviews
404 Highway 12 East Starkville, MS 39759
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Starkville

Sweet Peppers Deli - Starkville
orange star4.7 • 1,159
904 Hwy 12 West Starkville, MS 39759
View restaurantnext
Central Station Grill
orange star4.3 • 744
200 South Montgomery Street Starkville, MS 39759
View restaurantnext
Restaurant Tyler
orange star4.5 • 481
100 East Main St Starkville, MS 39759
View restaurantnext
The Camphouse - Starkville, MS
orange star4.5 • 286
409 University Drive Starkville, MS 39759
View restaurantnext
Bin 612
orange star4.0 • 92
612 University Drive Starkville, MS 39759
View restaurantnext
The Klaasroom - Cotton District
orange star5.0 • 11
701 university drive Starkville, MS 39759
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Starkville
Columbus
review star
No reviews yet
Tupelo
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Oxford
review star
Avg 5 (22 restaurants)
Meridian
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Tuscaloosa
review star
Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)
Jasper
review star
No reviews yet
Madison
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Ridgeland
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Brandon
review star
Avg 3.5 (17 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston