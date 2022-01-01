BurgerIM
Come in and enjoy!
4004 Sunrise Blvd
Popular Items
Location
4004 Sunrise Blvd
Rancho Cordova CA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Fair Oaks Brew Pub
Come in and enjoy!
Sunflower Natural Foods
Come in and enjoy!
Brahma Bar and Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Jacks Urban Eats
Jacks serves farm fresh, affordable meals in an eclectic, laid back atmosphere. The friendly, talented staff crafts salads that feature seasonal vegetables and house-made dressings. Inventive sandwiches are made-to-order with certified Angus Beef, fresh poultry and local artisan breads. Signature carved meats and comfort food side plates pay homage to the traditional home cooked meal.
Since 1998 Jacks has been recognized as an innovator of California’s farm-to-table movement, earning a cult-like following.