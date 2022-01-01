Go
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop

PASTRY • ICE CREAM

3135 Peoples St. • $$

Avg 4.8 (211 reviews)

Popular Items

4" Chewy Chocolate Chip
Brown sugar, butter, chocolate chips and vanilla combine to create an irresistible pie that will take you back to a time when milk and cookies were shared after school with a friend.
9" Key Lime
Our house made graham cracker crust is filled with our perfectly balanced key lime filling (no sour after taste here y'all), then we pipe on a generous border of whipped cream cheese topping and top it of with a sweet key lime glaze and a sprinkle of graham cracker crumbs.
Dozen Minis$42.00
*Choose THIS if you're wanting to order at least 12 mini pies! This price includes an automatic discount of $9.00* Choose 12 of our delicious flavors to create your own sampler of mini pies!
4" Peanut Butter
Peanut butter and cream cheese are sweetened and whipped into a rich filling that is set into an Oreo cookie crust.
9" I-40
Named while stuck in traffic between Knoxville and Memphis on Interstate 40, this best seller is quickly taking the country by storm! A pecan pie with the added goodness of toasted coconut and chocolate chips baked into a shortbread crust.
9" Granny's Apple
Granny smith apples covered in brown sugar, butter, and spice, packed to peak into our crust and topped with our house made apple crumble.
*CALL STORE FOR AVAILABILITY*
Pack of 4$16.00
*Choose THIS if you're wanting to order at least 4 mini pies! This price includes an automatic discount of $1.00* Choose 4 of our delicious flavors to create your own sampler of mini pies!
Raffia and a Tag$1.00
Please list the colors of raffia you'd like (up to 2) and select the type of tag.
4" Granny's Apple
Granny smith apples covered in brown sugar, butter, and spice, packed to peak into our crust and topped with our house made apple crumble.
9" Lemon Ice Box
Add a little sunshine to your day with this refreshing blend of tangy citrus and sweet creamy filling in our buttery graham cracker crust. Of course, it wouldn't be complete without our signature, whipped cream cheese topping. Pretty and perfect for your Spring table.
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Drive-Thru
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3135 Peoples St.

Johnson City TN

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
