Mediterranean
Italian

Cafesano

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

11130 M, South Lakes Dr

Reston, VA 20191

Popular Items

Hummus$6.59
Chickpeas purreed with tahini, fresh lemon juice and garlic. Topped with EVOO.
Greek$7.59
Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, red onions, green peppers and feta cheese. Served with our Greek vinaigrette and grilled ciabatta.
Steak Kabob$14.99
Served with rice, grilled vegetables, salad, pita bread and tzatziki sauce. Choice of regular or brown basmati rice and regular or whole grain pita.
Shawarma$9.99
Thinly sliced chicken or beef with romaine, tomato and our garlic sauce, wrapped in a grilled pita.
Formaggio$7.99
(cheese)
Fresh mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses with our tomato sauce.
Caesar$5.59
Romaine, our Caesar dressing, croutons, shaved Parmesan.
Signature$8.59
Romaine, artichoke, tomato, cucumber, kalamata olives, red onion, avocado and mozzarella. Served with our house dressing and grilled ciabatta.
Chicken Kabob$13.99
Served with rice, grilled vegetables, salad, pita bread and tzatziki sauce. Choice of regular or brown basmati rice and regular or whole grain pita.
Margherita$8.59
(cheese, tomato & fresh basil)
Fresh mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses, tomatoes and fresh basil with our tomato sauce.
Tzatziki$6.59
Cucumber and Greek yogurt dip seasoned with garlic, dill and lemon juice.**
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

11130 M, South Lakes Dr, Reston VA 20191

Directions

