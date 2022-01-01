Go
Toast
  • /
  • Custer
  • /
  • Calamity Jane's - Coffee Shop

Calamity Jane's - Coffee Shop

Enjoy!

SANDWICHES

512 Mt Rushmore Rd • $

Avg 4.5 (392 reviews)

Popular Items

Bacon Cheeseburger$8.75
Chai Vanilla, 20 oz$5.00
16 oz Frappuccino$4.35
Garlic Cheese Curds$6.25
Pretzel Bites$5.75
Strip Basket$7.75
Mocha, 16 oz$4.50
Jalapeno$8.25
Cinnamon Roll$3.75
12 oz Smoothie$4.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Online Ordering

Location

512 Mt Rushmore Rd

Custer SD

Sunday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sage Creek Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Gold Pan Saloon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Custer Beacon

No reviews yet

LIVE MUSIC. GOOD EATS. COLD BEER. BLACK HILLS.

THE CUSTER WOLF FOOD & DRINK

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston