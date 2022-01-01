Go
Caldera Brewing Company image

Caldera Brewing Company

Open today 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

1386 Reviews

$$

590 Clover Ln

Ashland, OR 97520

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed

Location

590 Clover Ln, Ashland OR 97520

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Caldera Brewery & Restaurant

No reviews yet

With 45 Caldera beers on tap, you are sure to find a great food and beer pairing! Appetizers, Burgers, Sandwiches, Pizzas, Entrees, Desserts.

Falafel Republic

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Morning Glory

No reviews yet

Ashland's best Breakfast/Brunch for 25 years.

Pie + Vine

No reviews yet

Featuring the oldest style of cookery around: wood-fueled. Our menu is influenced by regional traditions of Italy and the flavors of the West Coast. Each day is dedicated to making the basics from scratch; pastas, breads, stocks and sauces. In 2015, we planted a 1 acre vineyard to produce homegrown wines to be exclusively enjoyed by our guests - Salute!

Caldera Brewing Company

orange star4.3 • 1386 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston