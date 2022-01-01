Morning Glory

Go
Ashland's best Breakfast/Brunch for 25 years.

SANDWICHES

1149 SISKIYOU BLVD • $$

Avg 4.6 (1559 reviews)

Popular Items

Crispy Risotto & Kale Cakes$15.95
Crispy risotto kale cakes with poached eggs and Mushroom Gorgonzola Cream Sauce
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich$12.95
Two fried eggs, Black Forest ham and cheddar cheese
Seared Tri-Tip Steak Omelet$16.95
With spinach, mushrooms, red onion and Gorgonzola Cream
Apple Gouda Chicken Sausage, Mushroom, Spinach and Swiss Cheese Omelet$15.95
Lemon Ricotta Stuffed French Toast$12.95
Lemon Ricotta french toast with Raspberry Sauce
2 eggs any style$9.95
2 eggs any style
Gluten Free French Toast$13.95
With Lemon Butter and fresh berries
Latte$3.95
2 shots espresso with steamed milk
Hashbrowns, extra crispy$4.95
Side of Protein$5.95
1149 SISKIYOU BLVD

Ashland OR

Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
